Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism of David Hogg

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

If the DNC is counting on David Hogg to be its savior, Republicans may never lose again. Nevertheless, James Carville has backed down from his Hogg hate, and conceded David is exactly what Democrats need. 

Now, we aren't saying David Hogg has some damning information about James Carville, but we are saying this is a huge change in tone from Carville in the last few days. That is all we are saying. This new proclamation is pretty 'Hogg' wild, as they say.

Look, it's fair to have these questions because it's very strange. 

Allegedly, of course. 

We, the people of Twitter, are confused. Maybe David has James 'Hogg' tied and he's tweeting from James' account. Maybe he has James wrapped up like a pig in the blanket. 

Whoa! Simmer down, Smug! That's 'Hogg' wash!

Smug is doing the Lord's work trying to keep Hogg in leadership for the Democrats. That can only help Republicans.

The 'Hogg faction' should be nicknamed the 'Hogg Pen'. It's only right. 

David is playing chess while James is playing checkers. 

Maybe he threatened to turn James into crispy bacon.

Maybe he lived too high on the 'Hogg' and is in hock.




