Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism of David Hogg

If the DNC is counting on David Hogg to be its savior, Republicans may never lose again. Nevertheless, James Carville has backed down from his Hogg hate, and conceded David is exactly what Democrats need.

Advertisement

Just called @DavidHogg111. He reminded me of the story of, after the battle of Shiloh, Henry Halleck urged President Lincoln to fire Ulysses Grant. Lincoln said: “I can’t fire him. This man fights.” David Hogg fights. The DNC needs him. — James Carville (@JamesCarville) April 30, 2025

Now, we aren't saying David Hogg has some damning information about James Carville, but we are saying this is a huge change in tone from Carville in the last few days. That is all we are saying. This new proclamation is pretty 'Hogg' wild, as they say.

What is even happening here is this a real account https://t.co/9QjjdwUorz — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) May 1, 2025

I posted (then deleted) that maybe Carville’s account was hacked. This is like one of those “how will you know if I’ve been kidnapped” messages. — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) May 1, 2025

Look, it's fair to have these questions because it's very strange.

Who does he have pictures of? https://t.co/m0c7Jr1d7p — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 1, 2025

Allegedly, of course.

We, the people of Twitter, are confused. Maybe David has James 'Hogg' tied and he's tweeting from James' account. Maybe he has James wrapped up like a pig in the blanket.

Carville folds after getting a mouthful of Hogg https://t.co/QdmmnOCK0M — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 30, 2025

Whoa! Simmer down, Smug! That's 'Hogg' wash!

I'm pretty sure it's @ComfortablySmug's counsel that's keeping Hogg in the game. Never give up David!!! https://t.co/CNJ4UESYPH pic.twitter.com/d2YggUWVCb — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) May 1, 2025

Smug is doing the Lord's work trying to keep Hogg in leadership for the Democrats. That can only help Republicans.

On behalf of people right of center, I encourage Democrats to keep and protect and encourage David Hogg as much as possible. https://t.co/xhbvsj9AEl pic.twitter.com/1a9yzGF4dN — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) April 30, 2025

Total surrender to the ascendant Hogg faction. https://t.co/g5f9W4BlG9 pic.twitter.com/ufEM1f0Lkz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 1, 2025

The 'Hogg faction' should be nicknamed the 'Hogg Pen'. It's only right.

Advertisement

Smart move by Hogg, recognizing that the quickest way to win over a male American octogenarian is by playing the Civil War buff card https://t.co/4Lx5oa0NtW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 1, 2025

David is playing chess while James is playing checkers.

Real 180° from Carville since he was up until recently loudly calling Hogg a twerp and agitating for his removal from the gig as DNC Vice Chair. Wonder who put the fear of God in ‘ol Jimmy here? https://t.co/L8uY6emvw5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 1, 2025

Maybe he threatened to turn James into crispy bacon.

Carville just sold his soul, and any hope for Democrats to save their party. https://t.co/CpmtO5XpMg — Breaking Norfolk (@breakingnorfolk) May 1, 2025

Maybe he lived too high on the 'Hogg' and is in hock.









