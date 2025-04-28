Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery

Yesterday, we told you about the dumb dumb who stole the purse and other items of Kristi Noem. Now we have even more information about this idiot and his antics.

Brazen illegal migrant boozed with Kristi Noem’s credit card at Italian eatery after snatching her Gucci purse, pics show https://t.co/4boyqajcVy pic.twitter.com/XV2nZiKDRX — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2025

The booze-hound illegal migrant who snatched Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Gucci purse brazenly drank for hours with her Amex card at an Italian eatery after pulling off the caper, according to shocking details released by the feds. Mario Bustamante-Leiva, 49, was caught on camera blowing $205.87 on food and alcohol at Angolo Ristorante Italiano in Washington, DC, on April 20 just minutes after he slyly made off with her shoulder bag, charging documents from the US Attorney’s office of DC show. Other images released Monday showed him snatching Noem’s bag — which had $3,000 cash and the DHS honcho’s ID and passport — from under her feet at the Capital Burger around 8 p.m., where she was enjoying an Easter dinner with family, according to the docs. Bustamante-Leiva stayed at the red-sauce joint until about midnight, charging documents said, before leaving and falling asleep outside at a table. He remained there until about 7:30 a.m., authorities say. Feds also accused Bustamante-Leiva of using the ill-gotten gains from other robberies in the area to buy Josh Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

He should have used some of his $3000 to get a hotel room rather than falling asleep at a table outside.

OMG. Some Brazen illegal migrant boozed with Kristi's CC after snatching her Gucci purse. Was Bolognese on the Italian eatery? Obvious, this is criminal and he deserves be deported. That is it. pic.twitter.com/78L6542gzB — Kim Farry (@kim_farry) April 28, 2025

He deserves to be deported just for being stupid.

He is the definition of a piece of garbage — Bruce (@htownastro) April 28, 2025

Democrats want to keep this one too. DeMS-13 — Based Monkey (@laughnowmonkey) April 28, 2025

He definitely did the FA part, now he is going FO. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) April 28, 2025

He's a dumb criminal and he didn't even use his ill gotten gains well.

How did he get so close to her .She needs to fire her security detail. — Cigarette Man (@UnknownAgentOfx) April 28, 2025

This is also an excellent question.

Unreal, these illegals are out of control. Deport this clown ASAP. — Satoshi (@Soul_Of_Satoshi) April 28, 2025

The restaurant should be fined for allowing that to happen unless they tipped off police when the card was presented. — Steve Howard (@sckk8514) April 28, 2025

Are we supposed to believe the restaurant didn't know he wasn't Kristi Noem? Charge them for allowing it. — Tommy Redd (@TommyRedd90) April 28, 2025

That dude really does not look like a 'Kristi'.

Democrats will argue that the poor man was thirsty and if you want him punished and deported it’s because you’re a racist who wants people seeking a better life to die of thirst. — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) April 28, 2025

Of course they will.