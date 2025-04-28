READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math T...
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks...
Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the...
Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with...
Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing...
'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of T...
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of...
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS...
Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG...

Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery

justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Yesterday, we told you about the dumb dumb who stole the purse and other items of Kristi Noem. Now we have even more information about this idiot and his antics. 

Advertisement

The booze-hound illegal migrant who snatched Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Gucci purse brazenly drank for hours with her Amex card at an Italian eatery after pulling off the caper, according to shocking details released by the feds.

Mario Bustamante-Leiva, 49, was caught on camera blowing $205.87 on food and alcohol at Angolo Ristorante Italiano in Washington, DC, on April 20 just minutes after he slyly made off with her shoulder bag, charging documents from the US Attorney’s office of DC show.

Other images released Monday showed him snatching Noem’s bag — which had $3,000 cash and the DHS honcho’s ID and passport — from under her feet at the Capital Burger around 8 p.m., where she was enjoying an Easter dinner with family, according to the docs.

Bustamante-Leiva stayed at the red-sauce joint until about midnight, charging documents said, before leaving and falling asleep outside at a table. He remained there until about 7:30 a.m., authorities say.

Feds also accused Bustamante-Leiva of using the ill-gotten gains from other robberies in the area to buy Josh Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Advertisement

He should have used some of his $3000 to get a hotel room rather than falling asleep at a table outside.

He deserves to be deported just for being stupid. 

He's a dumb criminal and he didn't even use his ill gotten gains well. 

This is also an excellent question. 

Advertisement

That dude really does not look like a 'Kristi'.

Of course they will.

Tags: ALCOHOL CRIME DEPORTATION KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks About American Flags Instead
Amy Curtis
Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the Pope Draft (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
Brett T.
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math Testing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case justmindy
Advertisement