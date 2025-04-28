Rachel Maddow Tells Viewers Trump Is Taking Away Narcan
VIP
(D)efenders of (D)emocracy Label Millions of Americans 'Traitors' Hoping to Win Back Our...
Fortune Reports Trump Defied Vatican’s Request to Wear Black
Activist Wisconsin Judge Threatens to Refuse to Hold Court to Support Hannah Dugan
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math T...
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks...
VIP
Bill Belichick's Awkward Interview: Tattered Sweatshirt, Controlling Girlfriend, and a Cry...
Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the...
Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery
Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with...

Houthis Trigger $56M Loss: US Fighter Jet Sinks in Red Sea While Evading Drone and Missile Attack

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on April 28, 2025
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. M. Tolbert/ U.S. Navy via AP

Well, Trump will very likely make the Houthis pay for this one. Yikes!

Advertisement

A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet slipped off an aircraft carrier and sank into the Red Sea as the ship was making a hard turn, possibly to avoid fire from Houthi forces, according to reports.

The $56 million warplane was lost, but the pilot made it out alive.

The jet was being towed out of a hangar Monday on the USS Harry S. Truman when the carrier suddenly shifted and the tractor pulling it lost control – sending both jet and vehicle overboard.Initial reports from the scene indicated that the Truman made a sudden turn to evade an attack from Houthi rebels, an official told CNN.

The Houthi rebel group claimed on Monday to have launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier, according to the outlet. The pilot and the Navy sailor driving the tractor managed to jump free, with only one sustaining a minor injury.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway,” the Navy said.

The USS Truman aircraft carrier group has been subjected to constant threats from the Iran-backed terror group in Yemen. It is stationed in the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping in the area, which has been regularly attacked by the Houthis.

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Advertisement

Thankfully, the pilot was able to jump free of the plane.

This is not going to end well for many people.

The jokes are allowed since the pilot is safe.

Oh, he's going to be livid.

They may not be standing for much longer. Trump does not take kindly to this kind of nonsense. 

Oh, don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

Hopefully, it will be the opposite of that and there will be some accountability.

Tags: ATTACK MILITARY TRUMP YEMEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rachel Maddow Tells Viewers Trump Is Taking Away Narcan
Brett T.
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks About American Flags Instead
Amy Curtis
Fortune Reports Trump Defied Vatican’s Request to Wear Black
Brett T.
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of Debating JD Vance
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case justmindy
Advertisement