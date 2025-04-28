Houthis Trigger $56M Loss: US Fighter Jet Sinks in Red Sea While Evading Drone and Missile Attack

Well, Trump will very likely make the Houthis pay for this one. Yikes!

$56 million fighter jet rolls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier after it made sudden turn to avoid Houthi attack: report https://t.co/cRMiQHZoIn pic.twitter.com/L7oIzwJsDQ — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2025

A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet slipped off an aircraft carrier and sank into the Red Sea as the ship was making a hard turn, possibly to avoid fire from Houthi forces, according to reports.



The $56 million warplane was lost, but the pilot made it out alive. The jet was being towed out of a hangar Monday on the USS Harry S. Truman when the carrier suddenly shifted and the tractor pulling it lost control – sending both jet and vehicle overboard.Initial reports from the scene indicated that the Truman made a sudden turn to evade an attack from Houthi rebels, an official told CNN.



The Houthi rebel group claimed on Monday to have launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier, according to the outlet. The pilot and the Navy sailor driving the tractor managed to jump free, with only one sustaining a minor injury. “Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway,” the Navy said. The USS Truman aircraft carrier group has been subjected to constant threats from the Iran-backed terror group in Yemen. It is stationed in the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping in the area, which has been regularly attacked by the Houthis.

Thankfully, the pilot was able to jump free of the plane.

Additional open source info: https://t.co/50o5JyPFiP — Rob Green (@RobGreen1010) April 28, 2025

This is not going to end well for many people.

It was $56,000,750 to option the parking brake. https://t.co/FblebHNYKI — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 28, 2025

The jokes are allowed since the pilot is safe.

It’s gonna be a bad night to be in Yemen. — Hunter S Thompson IV (@JazzyE0803) April 28, 2025

Yikes, that's one pricey evasive maneuver. Gotta keep those birds in the air. — SolChapo (@SolChap0) April 28, 2025

Trump is gonna be pissed. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) April 28, 2025

Oh, he's going to be livid.

Why are we still screwing around with Yemen

Houthi controlled areas should be leveled by now — craig lavazza (@CraigLavazza) April 28, 2025

They may not be standing for much longer. Trump does not take kindly to this kind of nonsense.

“Hegseth must be fired!” ~libtard media — pushpop (@pushpop01196280) April 28, 2025

Oh, don't give them any ideas.

Go get those Houthis! — Tomdog (@VooDooGolf123) April 28, 2025

So the aircraft just fell overboard?



How does that happen, and what the heck is going on?



When will we start firing Admirals for setting up the policy decisions that enable things like this?



🤦‍♂️https://t.co/qWYZGqmdJM pic.twitter.com/dbqRpyZW69 — Rob Green (@RobGreen1010) April 28, 2025

Dude I saw this today and was like WTF!? So a $60M jet just fell overboard and its business as usual? — Shawn Karr (@evilclydefrogg) April 28, 2025

Hopefully, it will be the opposite of that and there will be some accountability.