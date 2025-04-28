California Senator’s Masterstroke: Steal Up to $25K in Welfare, Get a Free Pass

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 PM on April 28, 2025
ImgFlip

A California State Senator wants to decriminalize welfare fraud. Yes, really. 

Prayers up for anyone who has to call this woman their state senator.

Clearly and that is why people are fleeing the state. 

It sounds so crazy that it must not be true, but unfortunately, it is oh, so true. 

It really is shocking people vote for them anymore. 

This is not sustainable. 

She is always looking for new and creative ways to bankrupt California and the businesses therein, apparently.

Oh, unfortunately, there are Democrats all over the United States who think like her. 

They are eventually going to run out of everyone else's money. Maybe then California citizens will start voting differently.

