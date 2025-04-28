California Senator’s Masterstroke: Steal Up to $25K in Welfare, Get a Free Pass

A California State Senator wants to decriminalize welfare fraud. Yes, really.

NEW: California Democrat state senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas has introduced SB560, a bill that would decriminalize welfare fraud below an amount of $25,000. It would also prohibit prosecutions for attempted welfare fraud and would prohibit someone from being charged w/ perjury if… pic.twitter.com/nYnyfQm0vV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 28, 2025

Advertisement

I'm thrilled to say this moron is my state senator. And no better example of the need to return our legislature to part-time status exists. https://t.co/Me645BFZAV — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) April 28, 2025

Prayers up for anyone who has to call this woman their state senator.

The worst part about this is that the author likely believes this isn't about supporting crime and instead she is righting some wrong. https://t.co/kaHB5kSonZ — Matt Fleming (@FlemingWords) April 28, 2025

California Democrats favor criminals, not taxpayers. https://t.co/L9C8bl3Yvd — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) April 29, 2025

Clearly and that is why people are fleeing the state.

And more Monday madness

You just can’t make this stuff up@thespybrief https://t.co/wU1zd6tSQA — just_suzanne... (@arospcgl) April 28, 2025

It sounds so crazy that it must not be true, but unfortunately, it is oh, so true.

Sometimes i really really despise California https://t.co/V8ZvDpWK6D — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) April 28, 2025

It really is shocking people vote for them anymore.

This kind of blows up that argument of paying taxes to live in a civilized society. Nope. In California your money is wasted on worthless green projects, lining the pockets of politicians, or liable to be sponged by any mildly enterprising thief. https://t.co/zQYV2m5O7g — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) April 28, 2025

This is not sustainable.

This is the same dem that tried to make it so self checkout machines had 1 worker per 2 machines



She tried to claim it’s for worker safety with crime, it was obvious this was about making up fake jobs for her union backers



“Safety” is almost always a way to scam voters https://t.co/IhT6PYtVd6 pic.twitter.com/CqH2GvwvQ4 — Vince for California (@fixingcali) April 28, 2025

She is always looking for new and creative ways to bankrupt California and the businesses therein, apparently.

Only a California Democrat sees $24,999 in welfare fraud and calls it ‘justice.’ https://t.co/LEVvOSZ3my — George Andrews (@GeorgeAndrewsCA) April 28, 2025

Oh, unfortunately, there are Democrats all over the United States who think like her.

Advertisement

Why do Democrats seem to always protect criminals and demonize law-abiding citizens? https://t.co/0QzVO3km6M — SoarLikeEagle Jody Bolden (@JodyBolden) April 28, 2025

NBD. California is already virtually bankrupt, what’s another $25K per welfare cheat? https://t.co/nWhy3G6mn7 — janice (@chestnuthell) April 29, 2025

They are eventually going to run out of everyone else's money. Maybe then California citizens will start voting differently.