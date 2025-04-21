Articles of Faith: Here Are Some of the Media's Worst Pope Francis Headlines...
Trump Urges Fed Chair to Slash Interest Rates and Stop Dragging His Feet

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump is not happy with the Federal Reserve or its Chairman and rightly so.

Of course, the Democrats were all up in a uproar that Trump was 'interfering' with the Fed. They seem to have memory loss. 

It's different when they do it.

Kaitlan would never add accurate context to make Trump look good. Never. 

Kaitlan likes to drop these little bombs and then let the wacky Leftists make up horrible suppositions. 

Americans are paying the price.

Well, conservatives know how to read. The other side ... maybe, not so much.

That time was different or something. 

Only Democrats are allowed to comment on Fed policies. Those are the rules ... according to Democrats.

At least someone is calling people out. 

Of course they do! That is how they plan to win the mid-terms.

It's not even close.

Nailed it.

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRUMP MAGA

