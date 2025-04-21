Trump Urges Fed Chair to Slash Interest Rates and Stop Dragging His Feet

President Trump is not happy with the Federal Reserve or its Chairman and rightly so.

President Trump calls Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell “Mr. Too Late” and “a major loser.” pic.twitter.com/klzIvpRGyg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 21, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, the Democrats were all up in a uproar that Trump was 'interfering' with the Fed. They seem to have memory loss.

You all keep harping on POTUS and say he's interfering. How about Sen Warren sending a ltr to Powell demanding he reduce rates 9/6/2025. Its ok for her to make demands but POTUS can't make a statement? https://t.co/VYCU1T8Zyv — Kristen Forrester (@bobiddyboo) April 21, 2025

It's different when they do it.

Truth, Powell lowered rates to help Biden and is now stalling to hurt Trump it’s so obvious he has to be fired, this isn’t a game. https://t.co/H7zBYyxYG0 — fatherofthree🇺🇸 (@Bearsnation63) April 21, 2025

Maybe add the context that he is accurately calling out Powell’s political bias in decisions helping Biden (that hurt Americans) and Powell’s political bias in decisions hurting Trump (that also hurts Americans).

Since you are a professional journalist. — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) April 21, 2025

Kaitlan would never add accurate context to make Trump look good. Never.

That’s my President!



Powell. Must. Go. — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) April 21, 2025

And he is factually accurate it appears- so, what is your point? — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 21, 2025

Kaitlan likes to drop these little bombs and then let the wacky Leftists make up horrible suppositions.

He’s not wrong. End the Fed. — Gabby25 (@Gabby2Angels) April 21, 2025

Trump is 💯 correct. At this point, Powell is taking his

Trump hate to punish Americans — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) April 21, 2025

Americans are paying the price.

We know how to read. What's up — copper (@traceyw85679426) April 21, 2025

Well, conservatives know how to read. The other side ... maybe, not so much.

I voted for this. — Plebeian (@76Gargoyle) April 21, 2025

"I can't believe trump would call on powell to lower rates.. doesn't he know the Fed is independent?

🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/76zX34TDjO — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) April 21, 2025

That time was different or something.

Based — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 21, 2025

He’s not wrong… they purposely lowered rates to help Biden admin. They should have kept steady for longer OR even possibly raised rates — Caleb Harbert (@caleb_harbert) April 21, 2025

Only Democrats are allowed to comment on Fed policies. Those are the rules ... according to Democrats.

Say what you will—Trump’s the only one with the guts to call out weak leadership at home and abroad. — raguc (@busyns) April 21, 2025

Advertisement

At least someone is calling people out.

The Dems want a recession and people out of work so they can get more power. — DrM DadsBurner 🇺🇸 (@ric40915) April 21, 2025

Of course they do! That is how they plan to win the mid-terms.

No lies detected — VLGGER (@VlggerTv) April 21, 2025

best to ever do it https://t.co/kOyI4dhq2p — 🎭 🐔 💩 (@anonchickenshit) April 21, 2025

It's not even close.

Trump did the right thing by calling out the Fed Chair Powell. He has done a terrible job and he’s not MAGA.



We can’t let Jerome Powell hold us back from entering the Golden Age pic.twitter.com/jgywPS07IS — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 17, 2025

Nailed it.