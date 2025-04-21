Bernie Sanders Pushes for Debt-Free Education but What About When His Wife Bankrupted a Whole College

Bernie Sanders got immediately put in his place after his last tweet pushing for free college.

In a competitive global economy, we need the best educated workforce in the world - doctors, nurses, dentists, plumbers, welders, electricians, etc.



Young people should not have to go deeply into debt to get the education they and our nation need.



We must make public colleges… pic.twitter.com/f5UvpRE5Kt — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 19, 2025

Your wife ran a college and bankrupted it after drawing a massive salary https://t.co/u0MignoY69 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 20, 2025

Boom! One of the reasons higher education is so expensive these days are high administrative salaries and bloated budgets. Also, was there any accountability for Sanders' wife bankrupting a whole school? Obviously, if she runs her budget like her husband thinks she should, there is no wonder it is a mess. Socialists always run out of other people's money.

Stop backing student loans with tax dollars and then the schools couldnt over charge what ppl cant afford… https://t.co/EHVgPhSXTT — Team Truth Media (@TeamTruthMedia1) April 20, 2025

Facts.

Colleges are largely run by liberals. Maybe the problem is liberalism. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) April 21, 2025

Oh, that is most definitely the problem.

The cost is largely attributable to bloated faculty and staff who can’t get jobs outside of academia. Germany is cheaper but only the excellent get to go to college for worthwhile degrees. You can’t 3.0 high school and study nonsense. — David S (@David71AL) April 21, 2025

That's another reason.

I’d like the colleges addressed about this. When my parents were young not everyone went to college. Only people going into professions like doctor, lawyer, CPA, scientist etx. If you were a salesman you didn’t need a degree. You could work your way up in a company. Now… — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) April 21, 2025

It would serve companies and state governments well to go through their job descriptions and remove the college degree requirement when it actually is not necessary for the job. Florida did so and it allowed so many more qualified people to apply. They may not have college degrees, but they do have relevant work experience and most of the time, that is all that matters.

What Sanders leaves out is the acceptance rate is low in Denmark, Sweden, etc.. It's only "free" bcz it's rationed to keep the cost down. In Sanders world only the children of his Pfizer donors would get a "free" education. — Pax Trumpiana (@CincinnatusPax) April 21, 2025

Those MAGA College Administrators are profiting off poor students! — Chris (@chriswithans) April 21, 2025

Ha! As if!

Let’s not forget Bernie Sanders gave some of his 2020 campaign donations to her and her son. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 21, 2025

If there is one thing the Sanders family is going to do, it is live off the taxpayer.

I’m thinking the fact there are more administrators than teachers has something to do with this. In a sane world it would be at least 10 instructors per administration staffer, and coaches would not be paid a million dollars per year or more. — Outonalimb (@2BOutonalimb) April 21, 2025

What a concept!