Bernie Sanders Pushes for Debt-Free Education but What About When His Wife Bankrupted a Whole College

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Bernie Sanders got immediately put in his place after his last tweet pushing for free college.

Boom! One of the reasons higher education is so expensive these days are high administrative salaries and bloated budgets. Also, was there any accountability for Sanders' wife bankrupting a whole school? Obviously, if she runs her budget like her husband thinks she should, there is no wonder it is a mess. Socialists always run out of other people's money. 

Facts.

Oh, that is most definitely the problem.

That's another reason.

It would serve companies and state governments well to go through their job descriptions and remove the college degree requirement when it actually is not necessary for the job. Florida did so and it allowed so many more qualified people to apply. They may not have college degrees, but they do have relevant work experience and most of the time, that is all that matters.

Ha! As if!

If there is one thing the Sanders family is going to do, it is live off the taxpayer.

What a concept!

