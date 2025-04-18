Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 18, 2025
Pool via AP

They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but this one, might speak one million words. 

On the left, we have President Trump comforting the mother of a slain child killed by an illegal immigrant. On the right, we have a United States Senator who traveled to another country to meet with a man who is accused of being a gang member and is also accused of beating his wife. Those are some interesting optics.

That about sums it up.

Indeed they did.

Truer words were never spoken.

Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club
Amy Curtis
Far be it for us to tell the Democrats they are taking big fat L's with this messaging.

Apparently, there are no actual citizens in Maryland who need help the help of their Senator.

It's really stunning to see how many people will throw logic right out the window just because they hate President Trump.

Yes.

The Democrats just don't get it. That's fine. When Americans go to the ballot box and defeat them again and again, maybe they will eventually wise up.

