White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering

They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but this one, might speak one million words.

We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/yTUoSXmCBa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

On the left, we have President Trump comforting the mother of a slain child killed by an illegal immigrant. On the right, we have a United States Senator who traveled to another country to meet with a man who is accused of being a gang member and is also accused of beating his wife. Those are some interesting optics.

For those out of the loop. The picture on the left is the President meeting with a mother whose daughter was murdered by an illegal alien, the right is a Dem Senator meeting with a wife beating gangbanger illegal alien. https://t.co/H7sHaCqgwE — Brad Range (@RangeBrad) April 18, 2025

That about sums it up.

White House sends message. https://t.co/pYL9F1PZVd — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2025

Indeed they did.

Perfect visual of why Donald Trump won on November 5th and why Democrats will continue to lose https://t.co/OFJCJaAav2 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2025

R vs. D priorities in a nutshell. https://t.co/wwpcZpLQGJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 18, 2025

Truer words were never spoken.

We are not the same. https://t.co/jySkIMTti6 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 18, 2025

One side loves America, the other side hates us. https://t.co/FX6LzBY82h — Piper (@piper4freedom) April 18, 2025

Democrats think the pic on the right is a winning message for them. Let them keep thinking that. https://t.co/CvFyYsfLiy — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 18, 2025

Far be it for us to tell the Democrats they are taking big fat L's with this messaging.

1st picture....crime victim advocate

2nd picture.... organized crime and criminal sympathizer.

Absolutely not the same! https://t.co/Icznc6bs27 — thomas charlton (@thomascharlton1) April 18, 2025

Apparently, there are no actual citizens in Maryland who need help the help of their Senator.

.@POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem are fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime and putting the safety of Americans FIRST. https://t.co/qAgayvXu9a — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 18, 2025

The amount of people who would rather side with an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador than agree with Trump on an issue or admit that he is right about something isn’t lost on me.



Absolutely wild 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/djMFniFWZA — I’m Mr. Brightside (@_blue42) April 18, 2025

It's really stunning to see how many people will throw logic right out the window just because they hate President Trump.

Are the Democrats so blinded by their hate for Trump that they are willing to embrace criminals over their victims? https://t.co/fNQaGsjwfg — James DePorre (@RevShark) April 18, 2025

Yes.

And this is the result. This is God level political ammunition, handed to the Republicans by the Senator....👇👇https://t.co/f8HXuQlOY9 — Johnny Reno 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyReno) April 18, 2025

The Democrats just don't get it. That's fine. When Americans go to the ballot box and defeat them again and again, maybe they will eventually wise up.