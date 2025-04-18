Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect Jewish Students

If there is an issue, Steve Kerr will be on the wrong side of it. Also, he will likely be on the side of China and whatever disrupts American society. Follow the money or something.

Steve Kerr Wears Harvard Shirt in Support of University Defying Trump: 'Way to Stand Up to the Bully' https://t.co/ZgiNJWjrWA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 18, 2025

Golden State Warriors coached Steve Kerr donned a Harvard University shirt Tuesday in support of the school defying President Donald Trump. University president Alan M. Garber announced Monday that Harvard would not be complying the president’s list of demands. The list included calls for the university to end DEI programs, expel students involved in pro-Palestinian protests or risk the loss of federal funding. Despite those threats, Harvard refused to cave to the president’s orders. In addition to cutting the university’s funding, the administration reportedly directed the IRS to remove Harvard’s tax-exempt status. Following Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr showed up to the post-game press conference wearing a Harvard basketball shirt. He confirmed the clothing choice wasn’t simply a coincidence, saying: “Tommy Amaker is a friend of mine — Harvard coach — and he sent me the shirt. Actually we practiced there in Boston in November. He gave me the shirt, and felt like a great day to wear it. I believe in academic freedom,” said Kerr. “I think it’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to; and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say, by our government. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, but it’s kind of par for the course right now. Yes, this is me supporting Harvard. Way to go. Way to stand up to the bully.”

It's actually way more crucial to stand with Jewish students on campus and ensure they feel safe going to class.

Oh, China gave him permission to speak out on politics again. https://t.co/yAbBqGzCN6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 18, 2025

@SteveKerr did you get the green light from the CCP to discuss politics or are you going rogue? https://t.co/1HcLJFbfmR — Eric Ryan (@Justleavemebe12) April 18, 2025

Apparently so.

Now we're pro ivy leagues with $50b endowments? https://t.co/kHI75Ae01Z — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) April 18, 2025

Again, always follow the money.

Owned by China. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 18, 2025

He should have a stamp on his foot.

LOL China gave Kerr permission to wear that Harvard shirt. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) April 18, 2025

Reminder: Harvard scored DEAD LAST among all US universities in FIRE's freedom of speech rankings, achieving the WORST SCORE EVER of 0.00. But Harvard will go TO THE MAT to defend one thing: violent anti-semitism. — Bernard McGillicuddy (@whosevelt) April 18, 2025

Free speech for everyone except Jewish students and their supporters.

Where tax exempt Harvard, with its $53 BILLION endowment, is a victim. — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) April 18, 2025

Daddy China let him talk again? He's a fake coward. — William P. (@PearlBill2) April 18, 2025

That's all he is.

This he’s allowed to speak on…..Kerr understands how important it is to maintain racist policy and for students to have the freedom to threaten the lives of the Jews. pic.twitter.com/82EACIT7Xs — Satanás (@smejk70030) April 18, 2025

He's a terrible person.