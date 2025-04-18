Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect Jewish Students

Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

If there is an issue, Steve Kerr will be on the wrong side of it. Also, he will likely be on the side of China and whatever disrupts American society. Follow the money or something. 

Golden State Warriors coached Steve Kerr donned a Harvard University shirt Tuesday in support of the school defying President Donald Trump.

University president Alan M. Garber announced Monday that Harvard would not be complying the president’s list of demands. The list included calls for the university to end DEI programs, expel students involved in pro-Palestinian protests or risk the loss of federal funding. Despite those threats, Harvard refused to cave to the president’s orders.

In addition to cutting the university’s funding, the administration reportedly directed the IRS to remove Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Following Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr showed up to the post-game press conference wearing a Harvard basketball shirt. He confirmed the clothing choice wasn’t simply a coincidence, saying:

Tommy Amaker is a friend of mine — Harvard coach — and he sent me the shirt. Actually we practiced there in Boston in November. He gave me the shirt, and felt like a great day to wear it. I believe in academic freedom,” said Kerr. “I think it’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to; and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say, by our government. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, but it’s kind of par for the course right now. Yes, this is me supporting Harvard. Way to go. Way to stand up to the bully.”

It's actually way more crucial to stand with Jewish students on campus and ensure they feel safe going to class.

Apparently so.

Again, always follow the money.

He should have a stamp on his foot.

Free speech for everyone except Jewish students and their supporters. 

That's all he is.

He's a terrible person.

