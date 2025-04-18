RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact from Leftists

Leave it to the Left to lose it over a perfectly benign and true statement by RFK, Jr.

RFK JR: And these are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem. They'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted pic.twitter.com/8T3hcYYn9O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025

Autism exists on a broad spectrum, encompassing individuals who thrive—holding jobs, paying taxes, and creating poetry—while others face profound challenges, barely able to function in daily life. This straightforward reality reflects the diverse experiences of those with autism. Regrettably, the Left has twisted this nuanced truth into a chaotic circus, derailing meaningful discussion with bad-faith arguments that oversimplify or dismiss the condition's complexity.





I won’t share RFK Jr.’s lies about autism.



It’s disgusting and dangerous.



If he had a shred of decency, he would apologize and resign.



Autistic people contribute every day to our nation’s greatness.



To every kid with autism, I’m in this fight all the way for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 17, 2025

Let's take pious Elizabeth Warren who wouldn't know the truth if it smacked it in her high cheek bones. She is just so offended by Kennedy's statement and in her estimation, he should resign. Resign for telling the truth? How odd.

RFK DID NOT LIE ABOUT AUTISM. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. https://t.co/u2NQsLAXMq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 17, 2025

Apparently, the Left is taking crazy pills and not sharing with the group. Also, for the sake of conversation, let's pretend Kennedy did lie about autism. If lying is cause for immediate resignation, old Liz should be tendering hers as well because she lied about her whole lineage.

Big fights happening right now between families of high needs autism (severe autism/ profound autism) and low needs autism (Level 1/ High functioning/ Asperger’s).



Autism contains multitudes. — Laura McKenna, PhD (@laura11D) April 17, 2025

People pretending it does not are being intellectually dishonest.

It has been absolutely wild realizing how many people, even those familiar with autism, who seem unaware that much more severe cases of autism exist. https://t.co/sBUs54mIni — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 17, 2025

They are aware. They just don't like Kennedy so the play dumb.

I’m genuinely happy for your son, but he is an exception. He’s obviously exceptional so I’m not taking anything from them, actually celebrating him! But I do understand what Kennedy is saying there are no two kids on the spectrum that are alike and there are so many families that… — Dax (@DMC10101) April 16, 2025

There are many families dealing with members with autism who will never be able to live alone, manage their own finances, or generally live what we consider 'normal lives'.

Yes, a percnetage of autistic children may be able to hold down jobs and pay taxes, but most cannot. But why are you against policies to try and prevent more kids from being born with autism? — Antonio Graceffo (@Brooklynmonk) April 17, 2025

This is an excellent question and get to the heart of this matter.

I have two sons with autism one studies the mysteries of the universe at 11 years old the other wears diapers and he’s 9… RFK is correct! Your son is not the only child with autism and you of all people should know how severe it is with a lot of children shame on you !!! — Isable Jones (@IsableJones919) April 17, 2025

At the end of the day, the goal should be improving outcomes for all people with autism. That is what RFK, Jr. is attempting to do and the bad faith arguments against that are truly baffling.