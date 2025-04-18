RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact from Leftists

My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 AM on April 18, 2025
Pool via AP

Leave it to the Left to lose it over a perfectly benign and true statement by RFK, Jr. 

Autism exists on a broad spectrum, encompassing individuals who thrive—holding jobs, paying taxes, and creating poetry—while others face profound challenges, barely able to function in daily life. This straightforward reality reflects the diverse experiences of those with autism. Regrettably, the Left has twisted this nuanced truth into a chaotic circus, derailing meaningful discussion with bad-faith arguments that oversimplify or dismiss the condition's complexity.

Let's take pious Elizabeth Warren who wouldn't know the truth if it smacked it in her high cheek bones. She is just so offended by Kennedy's statement and in her estimation, he should resign. Resign for telling the truth? How odd. 

Apparently, the Left is taking crazy pills and not sharing with the group. Also, for the sake of conversation, let's pretend Kennedy did lie about autism. If lying is cause for immediate resignation, old Liz should be tendering hers as well because she lied about her whole lineage. 

People pretending it does not are being intellectually dishonest. 

They are aware. They just don't like Kennedy so the play dumb.

There are many families dealing with members with autism who will never be able to live alone, manage their own finances, or generally live what we consider 'normal lives'.

This is an excellent question and get to the heart of this matter.

At the end of the day, the goal should be improving outcomes for all people with autism. That is what RFK, Jr. is attempting to do and the bad faith arguments against that are truly baffling.

