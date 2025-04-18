LeBron’s ‘For My Kids’ Scam Kamala Harris Endorsement Netted His Company $50K

Lebron James is speaking out about why he endorsed Kamala Harris in the Presidential campaign.

NEW: LeBron James said endorsing Kamala Harris in a viral Trump-bashing video was a personal decision “for my kids.”



But new disclosures show Harris’s campaign quietly paid his production company $50,000 after the post.



That was just one check.



Here are the other celebs who… pic.twitter.com/bLwVUumZZw — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

Kamala Harris’s campaign paid $50,000 to the production company of billionaire NBA superstar LeBron James, who endorsed the failed Democratic candidate in a deceptively edited video attacking Donald Trump days before the presidential election. The Harris campaign paid James’s SpringHill Entertainment on Jan. 28 for "campaign event production," according to campaign disclosures released this week. James, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, did not appear at any campaign events for Harris. But he did post a 75-second video on his social media accounts on Oct. 31 that portrayed Donald Trump as racist.

"When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James wrote on X and Instagram, where he has 53 million and 159 million followers, respectively.

So there was a whole lot of money along with 'the kids'.

We do a fine job of upholding the 7 deadly sins in this country. https://t.co/kJhnRKrirV — Gayle Koehnlein (@GayleKoehnlein) April 18, 2025

That’s real loyalty and dedication to a political party when you have to pay your biggest supporters to do anything. https://t.co/ceeLj5jxF7 — Remulak MoxArgon 🇮🇱🇺🇦🟧 (@moxargon) April 18, 2025

It never fails.

Everything about @KamalaHarris has been proven to be fake. What a horrible candidate 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Yow17VbzVE — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) April 18, 2025

Thank goodness she won't go down in history as the first female POTUS.

Lmao. Harris had to pay these folks to endorse her. Harris may go down as the worst candidate to ever run for the presidency. https://t.co/fOid6oB5Ob — Mando (@Trophy_Husband5) April 18, 2025

not surprised - she paid celebs to show up for 'support'. Now if they truly supported her, why the need to be paid? #Fakes https://t.co/pJE5RPfnW3 — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) April 18, 2025

It seems like they weren't really convinced.

This is good info. Just shows you how all the celebrities are LIARS. https://t.co/AeRkmdkKPx — Dave Sivak (@davesivak) April 18, 2025

If they loved her that much they wouldn’t have needed to be paid. https://t.co/cpiqRDaiTa — Southern Belle Michele (@missindepend___) April 18, 2025

One would think. Millions of people worked hard for Trump for free.

Imagine being as rich as LeBron and selling your endorsement for a measly $50k.



These celebs have zero integrity. https://t.co/pXwumqQX8C — Mike (@LU7AN) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

He was probably (allegedly) paid from other places too, but those are hidden better.

Technically, he could have spent the $50K bribe on his kids.https://t.co/tQCsq2HcnH — BT (@back_ttys) April 18, 2025

Fair point.

nothing about her campaign was authentic and the American people knew that and voted accordingly. — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) April 18, 2025

That about sums it up.