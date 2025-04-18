LeBron’s ‘For My Kids’ Scam Kamala Harris Endorsement Netted His Company $50K

John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:45 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Lebron James is speaking out about why he endorsed Kamala Harris in the Presidential campaign. 

Kamala Harris’s campaign paid $50,000 to the production company of billionaire NBA superstar LeBron James, who endorsed the failed Democratic candidate in a deceptively edited video attacking Donald Trump days before the presidential election.

The Harris campaign paid James’s SpringHill Entertainment on Jan. 28 for "campaign event production," according to campaign disclosures released this week. James, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, did not appear at any campaign events for Harris. But he did post a 75-second video on his social media accounts on Oct. 31 that portrayed Donald Trump as racist.


"When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James wrote on X and Instagram, where he has 53 million and 159 million followers, respectively.

So there was a whole lot of money along with 'the kids'. 

Recommended

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
It never fails.

Thank goodness she won't go down in history as the first female POTUS.

It seems like they weren't really convinced.

One would think. Millions of people worked hard for Trump for free.

He was probably (allegedly) paid from other places too, but those are hidden better.

Fair point.

That about sums it up.

Tags: ENDORSEMENT FAKE KAMALA HARRIS LEBRON JAMES POTUS

