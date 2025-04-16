President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (WATCH)

President Trump made a beautiful statement at the White House Easter Prayer Service and Dinner. It really is a must listen. It's quite moving.

🚨President Trump talks about Jesus: “2,000 years ago the Savior of mankind was betrayed, arrested, tried, beaten, nailed to a cross, and crucified. For our sake, he gave up his life. Three days later, Jesus had defeated darkness and death & promised new life to all of humankind” pic.twitter.com/B59LeJW9Zw — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 17, 2025

Advertisement

With utmost gratitude and humility in our hearts we thank you @potus and @FLOTUS for all you do for the entire world. You are being chosen by God to bring light to the world and restore everything from ground up. It’s a monumental task, we are aware. We send you all our positive… — Dear PenFriend (@DearPenFriend) April 16, 2025

This time last year, Biden celebrated Trans Day Of Visibility. All we needed was a new President. pic.twitter.com/Ma4YfzVVcq — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 16, 2025

What a beautiful difference a year makes.

America is a Christian nation. — Rightwing Eco-Extremist, Pannenberg's Top Guy 🌲✝️ (@Romans8Shaman) April 16, 2025

It is wonderful to hear Pres. Trump proclaim the Gospel message! https://t.co/PSAMTmo42d — Forest Rain (@forest_rai1678) April 16, 2025

It was also great to hear his story about going with his father as a young boy to see Billy Graham. What a wonderful memory.

A change of leadership is EXACTLY what the country needed. Keep trans visibility day away from the White House! https://t.co/OgsGbEqdjA — Conservative_Josh231 (@Rightwing_Josh) April 16, 2025

God bless President Trump and Americans everywhere.

May the world be drawn closer to salvation. https://t.co/db31TU47Lw — Franklin D (@a4DLife) April 16, 2025

So grateful to have a President who honors Holy Week ✝️💟 https://t.co/OUH2UCdyqu — Ashley Davene (@AshleyDavene) April 16, 2025

It's very heartwarming.

Thank you, God for President Trump. Thank you, Lord for your Mighty Sacrifice for us sinners. Thank you, Jesus for your amazing Grace and Mercy!✝️🙌👑 https://t.co/4mu4NVDleD — Lauren Watts (@Wattsla11) April 16, 2025

God Bless America! Godspeed Trump & Administrators!!👍😎 — Hopkins Mechanical (@Hoppy52man) April 16, 2025

Bless him — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) April 16, 2025

Yes, all Christians should be praying for the well being and safety of the Trump Administration.

Amen — Jacob Fornshell (@jacob_j33598) April 16, 2025

Prayers for success — IVIG IGIV (@Amina_doctor) April 16, 2025

God bless America — ✞ cristian✞ (@rezelovely) April 16, 2025

I am truly thankful that he took the initiative to lead in prayer. President Trump serves as the leader of our nation under God, and his guidance is invaluable in these times. — 💕Dee (@deemarwar78) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

Trump is the best president we have had in 100 years and this is more proof of that! — Jonah (@JonahVideos) April 16, 2025

This is a wonderful lead up to the most Holy weekend for Christians. Kudos to President Trump for honoring it so well.

HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!! — Mr. Positive (@ProudCanadaDad) April 16, 2025

Best wishes to all for a wonderful weekend of worship and family.