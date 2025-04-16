Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to...
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...
John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
VIP
How COVID Boosters Eroded a Generation's Trust in Medicine
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden...
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Trump made a beautiful statement at the White House Easter Prayer Service and Dinner. It really is a must listen. It's quite moving. 

Advertisement

What a beautiful difference a year makes. 

It was also great to hear his story about going with his father as a young boy to see Billy Graham. What a wonderful memory.

Recommended

Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

It's very heartwarming. 

Yes, all Christians should be praying for the well being and safety of the Trump Administration.

Advertisement

This is a wonderful lead up to the most Holy weekend for Christians. Kudos to President Trump for honoring it so well.

Best wishes to all for a wonderful weekend of worship and family.

Tags: AMERICA CHRISTIAN EASTER PRAYER TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
Brett T.
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offender’
Brett T.
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement