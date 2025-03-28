The U.K. Is Lost: Starting Tuesday, White Men Will Face Harsher Criminal Penalties...
Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury
VIP
Elon Musk Knows EXACTLY Who Is to Blame for Tesla Domestic Terrorism, and...
VIP
MY BAD! After Watching THIS Video of Randi Weingarten I Called Her an...
What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will...
AG Hamilton Explains EPIC Crackdown on Visa Violators and Criminal Aliens In Detailed,...
Join Us in Helping Trump Dismantle the Department of Education and Make American...
Hugh Hewitt & Brent Gardner on High-Stakes Tax Cuts Battle and Budget Negotiations
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About...
Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden...
LET'S GOOO! Charlie Kirk Unseats Some of the BIGGEST In Conservative Media, Show...
Remember When Mark Zuckerberg Swore to End Biased Fact-Checking on Facebook? Looks Like...
VIP
Sit DOWN! Sen. Chris Murphy Trips Over HIS OWN PARTY While Clutching Pearls...
Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New...

David French’s Constitution: Open Borders for Dems, Handcuffs for GOP ... How Convenient

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 28, 2025
NBC

It's a day that ends in -y so of course, David French is doing his best to prove to his Leftist fans he is a really good guy and the Republicans are the real problem. 

Advertisement

David is up to his usual scolding of any person in the Trump Administration. He's a one trick pony, bless his heart. 

Yes, according to the Constitution David follows, anything a Democratic President does is good and right and full of justice, while any order by a Republican President, particularly Trump, is bad, evil and downright despicable.

Recommended

Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury
justmindy
Advertisement

Then, dumped them in small communities where they took up all the affordable housing. That was super kind and great.

Basically, the Constitution says whatever the Democrats and David French (but we repeat ourselves) want it to say. 

Of course, the President has that authority. French just doesn't like Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

If David French had his way, Trump would have to ask Leftist judges before he could do anything. 

He must love the public ridicule. 

That’s what happens when French’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hits full throttle and careens off the rails.

Tags: CONSTITUTION DEMOCRAT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANT REPUBLICAN DAVID FRENCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury
justmindy
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
AG Hamilton Explains EPIC Crackdown on Visa Violators and Criminal Aliens In Detailed, Must-Read Thread
justmindy
What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will INFURIATE Lefties (Watch)
Sam J.
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury justmindy
Advertisement