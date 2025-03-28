David French’s Constitution: Open Borders for Dems, Handcuffs for GOP ... How Convenient

It's a day that ends in -y so of course, David French is doing his best to prove to his Leftist fans he is a really good guy and the Republicans are the real problem.

Advertisement

David is up to his usual scolding of any person in the Trump Administration. He's a one trick pony, bless his heart.

The Constitution is very important because it allows a Democrat president to import 15 million foreigners and make us pay all their bills, but it prevents a Republican President from sending them back.



We must respect that Constitution. https://t.co/gSM3vfFKzE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 28, 2025

Look, @DavidAFrench, if you tell people the Constitution allows Democrats to import 15 million foreigners and force us to pay for all their sh#t, but also prevents Republicans from stopping it and sending them back?



You’re doing more than anyone to destroy the Constitution, bud https://t.co/pivEljdAuA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 28, 2025

Yes, according to the Constitution David follows, anything a Democratic President does is good and right and full of justice, while any order by a Republican President, particularly Trump, is bad, evil and downright despicable.

Something David French never said when the Biden Administration imported tens of millions of third worlders and violent criminals: https://t.co/PcT6t13yDL — Andrew Isker 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) March 28, 2025

Then, dumped them in small communities where they took up all the affordable housing. That was super kind and great.

How delegitimization of institutions happens. https://t.co/NgZFIpRval — J. Valentine (@JValentineDE) March 28, 2025

Basically, the Constitution says whatever the Democrats and David French (but we repeat ourselves) want it to say.

The Supre Court gave POTUS authority to do this in 1948, stating that among the “matters of political judgment for which judges have neither technical competence nor official responsibility" was deciding when an invasion happened.



French is just lying.https://t.co/ilhsXX4Boo — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 28, 2025

Of course, the President has that authority. French just doesn't like Donald Trump.

Seems legit.



Good thing the Constitution grants the power of judicial review to unelected district judges so that the President has to submit every decision to those judges for approval before implementing it.



I can’t find the actual clause, but I know it must be in there… — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) March 28, 2025

Advertisement

If David French had his way, Trump would have to ask Leftist judges before he could do anything.

French is on X because he likes to get violated in public. — Rex 'Pax MAGA' Mundi (@rexmundictrl) March 28, 2025

He must love the public ridicule.

I didn't like David French even before he went all Bill Kristol on us. Now he is even more insufferable. — SPH (@SPH50963005) March 28, 2025

That's what happens when people read what they think the constitution says and not what it actually says. — Joe (@Josevato11) March 28, 2025

That’s what happens when French’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hits full throttle and careens off the rails.