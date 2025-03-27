Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month by Honoring People Who Don’t Need a Scalpel or Syringe to Qualify

What a nice change to have a President who actually acknowledges real women out loud.

Finally, America once again has a president who will mark Women's History Month by honoring actual women.



"No matter how many surgeries you have, or chemicals you inject, if you are born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman."



Amen! pic.twitter.com/7yPK6LM8hr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

Women are Adult Human Females. The end.💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/YVSqBHVuKH — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) March 26, 2025

It's nice to have an administration back in the White House who actually understand what it means to be a woman and don't have a hard time articulating that.

"Men are better than women at everything, including being women."



- Democrats, probably — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 26, 2025

Sad this had to be said by president trump



Biology says your born xx or xy



High school level education or it used to be 🤦‍♂️ — pistolsquatguy (@pistolsquatguy) March 27, 2025

It used to be common sense, but common sense isn't so common anymore.

A hundred years ago, American President Woodrow Wilson stated the obvious about women’s right to vote.



Today, American President Donald Trump says just as confidently what a woman is. — ChagaiTJ (@ChagaiTj) March 26, 2025

These are men actually defending the rights of women. Biden was a cheap counterfeit.

How did this even become so controversial? — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) March 26, 2025

Klinefelter Syndrome

Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome

Swyer Syndrome

Turner Syndrome with Y Mosaicism

Chimerism

...

Do some research — CG (@martingoerler) March 27, 2025

No need to do research. Those are genetic anomalies in a very small percentage of the population. Just because those exist does not mean there is not baseline 'normal' for human beings. Also, most trans people do not have one of those syndromes. Stop being ridiculous.

People with these chromosomal abnormalities are not transgender. He’s not talking about people like this. He’s talking about men who have identity issues. — CisTransXX (@fringetranny) March 27, 2025

Thank you for saying what real women feel. If you're not born one guess what no matter what you try to do to become one you can't. To bad so sad. Sometimes in life you don't get what you want. — Bearcub (@bens28386) March 26, 2025

This shouldn't be a matter of politics. No one can change sex. No one ever has. — Alex Smith (@AlexSmith90014) March 27, 2025

Thank you! It is so insulting to women that men think they can put on a dress and makeup and be us. — Nana_Vol_4life (@Nana_Vol_4life) March 27, 2025

Then, Leftist magazines and organizations will give them 'Woman of the Year' awards and real women are just supposed to nod along.

Advertisement

A body pumped with hormones that the body does not make naturally will never change dna and consequently never change the sex. #pharma wins https://t.co/NrTNjkfWPu — Matrix of Liberty (@matrixofliberty) March 27, 2025

The feminists of past generations never imagined a world where it would be necessary to state that Women’s History Month isn’t about men—or that so-called “progressives” would be the ones opposing this. https://t.co/O2uiYmZDq7 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) March 26, 2025

Thankful to have common sense back in the Oval.