Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month by Honoring People Who Don’t Need a Scalpel or Syringe to Qualify

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

What a nice change to have a President who actually acknowledges real women out loud.

It's nice to have an administration back in the White House who actually understand what it means to be a woman and don't have a hard time articulating that. 

It used to be common sense, but common sense isn't so common anymore.

These are men actually defending the rights of women. Biden was a cheap counterfeit. 

No need to do research. Those are genetic anomalies in a very small percentage of the population. Just because those exist does not mean there is not baseline 'normal' for human beings. Also, most trans people do not have one of those syndromes. Stop being ridiculous.

Then, Leftist magazines and organizations will give them 'Woman of the Year' awards and real women are just supposed to nod along.

Thankful to have common sense back in the Oval.

