Columbia SJP’s Instagram Wakes Up Three Minutes Before Oct 7th Attack—Talk About Suspicious Timing

Wow! That's a pretty stunning finding and it looks very bad on the part of the Columbia SJP.

I think this is likely the most explosive detail in the entire complaint. Three minutes BEFORE the start of the Oct 7th attack (approximately midnight NY time), Columbia SJP activated its months-dormant Instagram account. https://t.co/saSAWBVFAd pic.twitter.com/KbdU2xR2yO — daniela (@daniela__127) March 25, 2025

That's an awfully weird coincidence.

When I read a complaint, I ignore anything starting with “on information and belief.” Pretend it doesn’t exist. (That’s what the court will do!)



“On information and belief” is a construct for making unsubstantiated allegations without risking sanctions.



Nevertheless, SJP, https://t.co/LOTdFqBUCh pic.twitter.com/cXCdHJDNgS — Alexander Kraszewski (@AntitrustAlex) March 25, 2025

This is fair. The issue here is it is very easy to prove a Instagram account was dormant for months and then suddenly, right before October 7, it was not. That's not a difficult matter to settle. They definitely need to answer some questions.

It was obvious there was foreknowledge about 10/7.



All the major pro Palestinian groups had their flags and flyers and posters and "genocide/war crimes" talking points ready. https://t.co/lZzkhXqWfU — TAVOR Fanboy 🇳🇬🇮🇱🎗🧡📟🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) March 25, 2025

Either that, or Kinkos works really fast.

That’s not suspicious at all. https://t.co/OtsQ8EREol — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) March 25, 2025

I really hope @DHSgov @FBI and @ICEgov see this thread.



And I really hope Columbia faces the music over this.



Parents, if you have any semblance of a soul, don't even give that school an application fee. https://t.co/Cp62wVt0Ri — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) March 25, 2025

If a Democrat was President, I would have my doubts they would face any consequences. Now, that a Republican is in the White House, maybe. Fingers crossed.

The lawsuit against @Columbia SJP indicates that their Instagram was activated right before the Oct 7 attack. The only minor detail is that according to the timestamp, it was activated 4 hours before the attack and not 3 minutes https://t.co/daGydx2RMF https://t.co/s7LsyYM9Bg — Gil Zussman (@gil_zussman) March 25, 2025

you know that joke where Saddam Hussein calls George Bush to express his condolences about 9/11 a few hours too early?



well here's the real deal https://t.co/Fyie47ycfH — Aryeh Kontorovich (@aryehazan) March 25, 2025

not at all surprising--i saw on social media people who i am thankfully not associated with at all anymore take to the streets of new york on oct 8th. this whole thing goes deeper than most would like to admit https://t.co/GMVr6DK6do — yesh (@gen_y_epicurean) March 25, 2025

Get those people out of your life and stay far, far away from them.

...



What the actual absolute hell? https://t.co/elZpo1lV8Z — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) March 25, 2025

That's where these people belong.

Always, follow the money.

Wait, what? Could there have been a literal direct connection between Hamas and its core defenders at @Columbia ahead of the massacre?



It wouldn’t take much, would it? A Signal chat? They were ready to roll almost immediately.



I’ll wait for hard evidence. But still, wow. https://t.co/JOLJ6qPC4l — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) March 25, 2025

Columbia appears to be rotten to the core.