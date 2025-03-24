Seattle’s Equity Experiment Flops: Parents of Advanced Kids Vote with Their Feet, Opt for Private Schools

More evidence trying to lower the bar to make everyone 'equal' just hurts ALL children in the end.

Advertisement

Seattle decimated its advanced-track learning programs in its public schools in the name of equity. It has not gone well. Parents of advanced white students have simply pulled their children out of public schools and sent them to private schools. https://t.co/lSfeQ708KL — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) March 23, 2025

So, now the public schools have less money since they have fewer students, and there is less diversity. Isn't that the exact opposite of what they were trying to accomplish? Oops!

Why is it so hard to admit that this was a failed experiment? https://t.co/H5BoLLY0Fy — Nikki (@nikkidadlani) March 24, 2025

The Left has a hard time admitting their ideas are very bad.

Conservative and centrist parents will always look out for their kids https://t.co/OAUZIEs1cg — Bread N. Circus (@BreadNCircusUSA) March 24, 2025

As they should. Parents primary role is to protect and rear their own children. They aren't responsible for participating in a societal experiment.

Rich people, of whatever race, can escape the machinations of the woke, even as they celebrate them. https://t.co/SgzhcaCceT — Surfis Tenshin (@MTrempley) March 23, 2025

This is why school choice and access to differentiated learning experiences for all kids is a must. It is not an exaggeration to say it is the civil rights issue of our time.

As I recall, black parents of advanced-track students asked Seattle not to do this.



They were ignored in the name of Equity. https://t.co/frbhbNOYFU — Travis Morrell, MD MPH (@MorrellMDmph) March 24, 2025

Leftists in charge always think they know better than the little people.

every successful team is oriented around its best players https://t.co/hipHb9aUt7 — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) March 23, 2025

Also, the goal should be for those who are not the 'best' to be inspired and get better. A rising tide raises all ships.

When “equality for all” (Marxism) goes bad …. https://t.co/TwghEr4h2N — Cranky Mama (@MamaCranky) March 24, 2025

It always goes bad.

you know what radicalized me against 'equity in education'? teaching in a public school when I was an undergrad

when 'social justice' means equality of outcome over opportunity, the ones who needed real support get left behind because you start treating all students the same https://t.co/yFqYdt9A9a — Bia (@BeatrizGietner) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

Advanced students aren't challenged and struggling students don't get the necessary help.

Sadly, too much of Progressive Democrat policy is ensuring that everybody is stuck in the bottom quintile.



They never really understood that "Harrison Bergeron" is satire and not an instruction manual. https://t.co/qE3YDJzBKJ — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) March 24, 2025

One of the principle ways leftist try to achieve “equity” is to wreck good things so everything sucks equally.



Mayor Mendenhall does this with her East-West “geographic equity” policies.



As the West side has crime, homelessness, and urban blight, her “equity“ view is to import… https://t.co/AmCuXLOLeE — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) March 24, 2025

Progressive politics are the exact opposite of progressive. They drag everything and everyone backwards.