Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin...

Seattle’s Equity Experiment Flops: Parents of Advanced Kids Vote with Their Feet, Opt for Private Schools

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 24, 2025

More evidence trying to lower the bar to make everyone 'equal' just hurts ALL children in the end.

So, now the public schools have less money since they have fewer students, and there is less diversity. Isn't that the exact opposite of what they were trying to accomplish? Oops!

The Left has a hard time admitting their ideas are very bad.

As they should. Parents primary role is to protect and rear their own children. They aren't responsible for participating in a societal experiment.

justmindy
This is why school choice and access to differentiated learning experiences for all kids is a must. It is not an exaggeration to say it is the civil rights issue of our time.

Leftists in charge always think they know better than the little people.

Also, the goal should be for those who are not the 'best' to be inspired and get better. A rising tide raises all ships.

It always goes bad.

Advanced students aren't challenged and struggling students don't get the necessary help.

Progressive politics are the exact opposite of progressive. They drag everything and everyone backwards.

