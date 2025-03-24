Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story

Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on March 24, 2025
Twitchy

Billy Binion is a reporter for 'Reason'. He seems very baffled by the fact people aren't worried about deporting illegals in the wake of the death of Laken Riley.

Here’s the deal: like most progressive pipe dreams, their bleeding-heart schemes sound utopian on paper. Fling the doors wide open to the poor and oppressed, and they’ll flood into America, embracing it as their shiny new motherland. They’ll craft idyllic lives, pledge undying loyalty to the stars and stripes, love their neighbors, and never so much as jaywalk. But reality paints a grimmer picture. Too often, those who floundered in their home countries don’t magically thrive here either. Envy festers fast, and crime follows—sometimes the kind of heinous acts that shatter the progressive fantasy entirely. Do Americans also commit crime? Yes, obviously. That does not mean we need to import more of it. 

Just a guess, but Billy probably doesn't have a teenaged daughter. 

They didn't have to show any evidence when they were shipped into America by the Democrats as to why they deserved asylum. See how that works?

It keeps happening quite a lot for a thing that never happens.

That was (D) different, you see.

Touche.

