Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story

Billy Binion is a reporter for 'Reason'. He seems very baffled by the fact people aren't worried about deporting illegals in the wake of the death of Laken Riley.

I’m kind of stunned by how intellectually bankrupt this is. Laken Riley’s murder was awful, but no serious person would say it justifies suspending due process for anyone accused of bad acts. This is the kind of childish reasoning you use when you don’t have a cogent argument. https://t.co/68icpREpY7 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 23, 2025

Here’s the deal: like most progressive pipe dreams, their bleeding-heart schemes sound utopian on paper. Fling the doors wide open to the poor and oppressed, and they’ll flood into America, embracing it as their shiny new motherland. They’ll craft idyllic lives, pledge undying loyalty to the stars and stripes, love their neighbors, and never so much as jaywalk. But reality paints a grimmer picture. Too often, those who floundered in their home countries don’t magically thrive here either. Envy festers fast, and crime follows—sometimes the kind of heinous acts that shatter the progressive fantasy entirely. Do Americans also commit crime? Yes, obviously. That does not mean we need to import more of it.

Rights are for the benefit of Americans. The right of the American people to security is inviolate while rights which we might extend out of benevolence to non Americans can be suspended at our convenience. — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) March 24, 2025

I agree some of the reporting around this has been bad, but the takeaway isn't (or shouldn't be) that these people are definitely innocent. It's that we *don't* know, and that's...a huge issue. Even people accused of the worst acts are supposed to be afforded due process. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 24, 2025

Just a guess, but Billy probably doesn't have a teenaged daughter.

You’re gonna be more stunned when you realize just how many people don’t think due process should apply to hordes of invaders brought in by Democrats to secure future electoral victories. https://t.co/xZ77RaxdLq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2025

They didn't have to show any evidence when they were shipped into America by the Democrats as to why they deserved asylum. See how that works?

I’m sorry protecting American women from the Third World perverts your friends imported fails to meet your exacting intellectual standards https://t.co/3seZdrIxWJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 24, 2025

When you violate the terms of your visa in a foreign land you can argue from your home country. https://t.co/pOPNOVDkRK — Highness (@UR_Highness77) March 24, 2025

Last week in Marietta Ga, a woman was killed by her neighbor. He had been stalking her. He is an illegal. You didn’t hear about this because she’s not pretty and she didn’t come from money. Using Laken Riley’s death makes it seem she’s more important than others who were killed. https://t.co/HPToPdkj58 — BA was the GOAT🇺🇸🐘 (@ba_goat1) March 24, 2025

It keeps happening quite a lot for a thing that never happens.

Illegal aliens do not have Due Process under our Constitution. https://t.co/551XG4e0Yq — HillybillyGranny (@Hillybilly5759) March 24, 2025

They suspended due process for nearly 2000 J6 protestors https://t.co/3OT8mjWgFi — KJ (@cjandshea) March 24, 2025

That was (D) different, you see.

Laken Riley’s murder justifies nuclear war against Central America, and the mass deportation of Latinos going back 3-4 generations.



But that’s what a country run by proper men would do. https://t.co/fgHvbMIHeJ — Davisaar 🌲 (@Davisaar69) March 24, 2025

Touche.