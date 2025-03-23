RFK Jr. Vows to Save School Kids from Cell Phone Brain-Zapping Menace

WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Listen, the cell phones in schools are out of control. RFK, Jr. is right when he says we need them out of public schools. His reasoning is just probably not what you think.

Most adults think the phones need to go because they distract kids. They play games, text, and generally are distracted by the phones during school. Some of the students literally listen to music all day with their AirPods constantly in their ears. That's not what is causing Kennedy's. concern, though. He is afraid of the radiation. 

Perhaps we all get to the same destination, but we arrive in different kinds of cars. 

To get buy in, you need lots of people to agree. Maybe some people will agree because of distraction issues, while others buy in over radiation fears. There is more than 'one way to skin a cat' as the southern grandmothers often said.

He's a quirky guy. It's charming.

This is like math teachers who make you show your work to get credit for the right answer. He got the right answer. It's none of our business how he got there. Heh.

The phones are a huge problem in schools. 

Many parents cite school shootings as a reason their child needs a phone. However, the daily learning loss experienced by all American students outweighs the benefit of a child being able to contact a parent during the extremely rare chance of an emergency. The cost of this trade-off is simply too high.

