Oh, Canada! Our Neighbors Up North Slap U.S. with a 30-Day Tourist Timeout—Stay Longer and Enjoy Fines

Oh, no! What will Americans do without Canadians taking up space in our doctor's offices because they can't get adequate healthcare in Canada, or driving slow on our highways? How will we go on? Heh.
BREAKING: Canada has issued a travel advisory to the US, saying that Canadian visitors to the U.S. who stay more than 30 days could face fines and misdemeanour prosecution.— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 23, 2025
"The Government of Canada cannot intervene on your behalf," it said.
Even Disney might have shorter wait times!
Canada is totalitarian. https://t.co/HNb0yKE1TR— ContraWoke (@TheContraWoke) March 23, 2025
So, Canada is basically saying, if any Canadian visits the U.S. for more than 30 days, Canada will prosecute them?— Armando Perez (@ArmandoCenturus) March 23, 2025
If that's the case, all sane Canadians need to relocate to one area of Canada, declare independence, then petition to join the U.S. https://t.co/ejgzXQhlKI
Trump wanted to make them a state anyway!
Canadians!!! Do what your told by your government or you will not be free! https://t.co/29a0TrCXiJ pic.twitter.com/jON9kB1nwe— 🇺🇸Jarrett Porst🇺🇸 (@JarrettPorst) March 23, 2025
Communist Canada trying to control its people. https://t.co/xqs0xv9BCi— Dominick (@DomOfAZ) March 23, 2025
In this case, just because they hate Trump.
Recommended
Canada is like the stoner college kid that parties too much and Trump is the dad trying to make them get their act together.— Louis Saint Roi (@kingsaint_louis) March 23, 2025
“I have to look out for you, so get your sh#t together. Time to cut the cord and become a man.” https://t.co/ULYglWesso
The Liberals will keep purposefully amplifying the crisis during the elections.— Pierre-Luc (@dallairedemers) March 23, 2025
It's in Beijing's interest. https://t.co/QNStWKrfyw pic.twitter.com/L8io61NTqQ
They're afraid Canada will vote for more freedom like America did. That terrifies them.
Canada and the EU putting out red alerts to warn their subjects that the US might finally actually enforce immigration law https://t.co/BKmRrXCdq3— Maarek (@Maarblek) March 23, 2025
Time out people. This immigration rule has been on the books since 1952. Canada was given a wink and a nod as far as enforcement was concerned. Now, the Trump administration wants tighter controls and information about who is crossing the northern border. Canadians have to fill…— ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) March 23, 2025
Basically, the Trump Administration is now enforcing the law and Canada is being the insolent toddler.
Europe did the same. Something deeper going on here. I’d heard it was capital controls trying to keep money in Europe/Canada in the event of some impending crisis. But who knows?— S.J. Kerrigan (@SeanJKerrigan) March 23, 2025
To be fair, they're mad their own citizens would prefer to the in the United States so they are trying to scare them.
As a Michigander I have not gone to Canada for almost 20 years because I don’t trust the Canadian government with their communist policies.— Traveler Jeff (@travelerjeff1) March 23, 2025
Imagine telling your citizens that if they overstay their vist / visas, they might be in legal trouble. Meaning, if they stay illegally, they might be in trouble.— the_constitutionalist (@germanconservat) March 23, 2025
It's almost like people should follow the law. What a concept.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member