Treasury Secretary Bessent: Trump Gets It, Americans Feel the Squeeze, and Our Policies Will Fix It

Treasury Secretary Bessent is not here to vibe with the public. Instead, he wants to give some practical truths.
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: "I won't say... a vibesesion... Donald Trump believe Americans know what they are feeling, and we believe our policies will change that." pic.twitter.com/x7FuL7LhCb— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 23, 2025
Yeah 8 weeks. This guy is the goods. In a year the bitching from the left won't end but things will be cheaper again. https://t.co/dXFH8xjf0i— Reagan Leslie (@LeslieReagan_) March 23, 2025
Yes, the American public is ready for relief in sight.
Best @POTUS ever. End of discussion. https://t.co/AYuPmUBeVK— Responsible Tweeting (@inculpabletweet) March 23, 2025
@SecScottBessent makes sense, speaks eloquently, looks good and damn the hair is on point.— Prateek Sharma (@PrateekGsharma) March 23, 2025
Could give competition to harvey specter. https://t.co/TE4qKk2sOx
The hair is so sharp!
Imagine yellen trying to say this… 😂😂— GB⚡️ (@double_g90) March 23, 2025
No, thank you!
Trump is doing what Americans elected him to do.— 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) March 23, 2025
March 23, 2025
We love to see it!
Something needs to change soon.— greyfox (@intern_maxi) March 23, 2025
Interesting perspective—looking forward to seeing the impact of these policies.— *Zen Jay, Options trading, $BTC, CFA,FRM🔥🔥🚢 🐍 (@ZenJayCfa) March 23, 2025
How do tariffs factor into that equation?— Calvin (@Realonstist) March 23, 2025
Tariffs are inflationary.
Tariffs are a tax.
Tariffs are a redistribution of wealth in an unnatural economic form.
Tariffs will raise the baseline of product prices.
Obviously, people have concerns. Trump deserves a few months to try his new policies. He can't fix everything Biden broke in a few weeks. It will take time. America owes the Trump Administration our patience.
Love this man ❤️— PCL (@stjohns1024) March 23, 2025
Americans feel the squeeze, and Trump knows it. His policies aren’t about feelings—they’re about fixing the economy.— The Real World Terminal (@TRWTERM) March 23, 2025
W fam— ₿it₿ull 𓃵 (@BitBullVault) March 23, 2025
Trump is changing America— BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) March 23, 2025
Sounds like Biden's crew still doesn't get it— JT (@_CryptoJT_) March 23, 2025
They never will.
They told us Joe was sharp as a tack for four years.— 9FootCouch (@9FootCouch) March 23, 2025
This is exactly why Trump deserves an opportunity to try.
America is entering a new golden age.— The Last True Roman (@LastTrueRoman) March 23, 2025
The Trump economic policies are leading to a surging return of American manufacturing, seen as impossible before now.
Combined with massive funds from tariffs, the US is going to roar.
America is so back.
It sounds like Bessent is emphasizing that Trump understands Americans’ concerns. Do you think his policies will make a difference in addressing those feelings?— Jennifer (@Jenni835) March 23, 2025
As long as people start noticing more money in their bank accounts, they will have much more patience.
He is fulfilling his election promise— Mixie Media (@MixieMediaGroup) March 23, 2025
That's what Americans want to see.
