Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future

Treasury Secretary Bessent: Trump Gets It, Americans Feel the Squeeze, and Our Policies Will Fix It

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Bessent is not here to vibe with the public. Instead, he wants to give some practical truths.

Yes, the American public is ready for relief in sight.

The hair is so sharp!

No, thank you!

We love to see it!

Obviously, people have concerns. Trump deserves a few months to try his new policies. He can't fix everything Biden broke in a few weeks. It will take time. America owes the Trump Administration our patience.

They never will.

This is exactly why Trump deserves an opportunity to try.

As long as people start noticing more money in their bank accounts, they will have much more patience.

That's what Americans want to see.

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

