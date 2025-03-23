Bernie Sanders Finally Admits Trump Isn’t Wrong About Everything ... Hell Freezes Over
Barack Obama Touts 15 Years of ACA Glory, Twitter Snaps Back: Nothing to Celebrate, Champ

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Oh, Americans all remember when we could afford insurance premiums, when seventy year old women weren't forced to have birth control coverage, and the days when 26 year olds weren't on their parent's insurance. Those were the days. Thanks, Obama.

He really believes he did something good. Gross. 

Now, most Doctors work for corporations and they are told what they can do by insurance companies. 

They sure did! They also did it knowingly!

Those were the good old days.

Oh, they have ruined healthcare. They just haven't been able to fully implement their plans.

The government pays for the healthcare of the very poor and the middle class just drown more. 

It's more expensive than ever and the level of care is worse.

Bam! Coverage is not care!

