Barack Obama Touts 15 Years of ACA Glory, Twitter Snaps Back: Nothing to Celebrate, Champ

Oh, Americans all remember when we could afford insurance premiums, when seventy year old women weren't forced to have birth control coverage, and the days when 26 year olds weren't on their parent's insurance. Those were the days. Thanks, Obama.

I know it can feel like a different era sometimes. But fifteen years ago, I signed the Affordable Care Act into law. Now nearly 50 million people have received health care through the ACA.



With everything going on right now, it’s easy to feel like regular folks can’t make a… pic.twitter.com/TsEl9SfKDy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2025

He really believes he did something good. Gross.

Thank you for destroying my profession. https://t.co/uVuzevXSjY — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 23, 2025

Now, most Doctors work for corporations and they are told what they can do by insurance companies.

They sure did! They also did it knowingly!

It was a whole different era.



An era where my health insurance was a hell of a lot cheaper and the actual health care i received was a hell of a lot better. https://t.co/MDAKU2GKWF pic.twitter.com/Svvlr5j2QB — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) March 23, 2025

Those were the good old days.

Obamacare/ACA was crafted to destroy insurance and healthcare so it could be nationalized. Fortunately the left is horrendous at execution and they failed.



Note this is the root of the trans madness as the ACA forced this butchery to be funded by the state. https://t.co/HTA3oKKuET — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) March 23, 2025

Oh, they have ruined healthcare. They just haven't been able to fully implement their plans.

We went from paying a couple of hundred bucks a month to paying close to a grand so that so that societal parasites and illegals could get free health care.

This race communist set into motion the destruction of American healthcare.

Anyone who had good health coverage before… https://t.co/rSIMS1JzYg — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 23, 2025

The government pays for the healthcare of the very poor and the middle class just drown more.

Hey does everyone remember how much worse and more expensive Health Care was 15 years ago before the ACA was passed? No? Nobody? Yeah me neither. https://t.co/6nJIDIPIEN https://t.co/Cswh84ZfmY — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 23, 2025

This is the biggest gaslighting experience I’ve ever seen!



ACA was supposed to bring the cost of healthcare down for EVERYONE! Must feel like crap knowing your legacy agenda item does more harm than good and should be repealed. https://t.co/4IciAvDm16 — Bacon Trophy (@Bacontrophy84) March 23, 2025

It's more expensive than ever and the level of care is worse.

One of my biggest regrets was voting for President Obama in 2008 as a medical student & celebrating the passage of the ACA



Little did I know the carnage it would wreck on the medical profession and my future patients. I had no idea then that the ACA was written to strip… https://t.co/BaLfF1F565 — Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) March 23, 2025

Bam! Coverage is not care!