Allie Beth Stuckey Sends David French a Signed Copy of Her Book, Hoping He’ll Stop Misquoting It

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on March 23, 2025
NBC

David French has basically made his career criticizing other Christians, particularly conservative Christians. It's basically a weekly column he does, at this point. Allie Beth Stuckey has had quite enough. 

How kind of her to send David a signed copy of her new book.

If no one reads French's columns, did they even really happen? Megan deserves a huge 'thank you' for taking on the task so the rest of us can just point and laugh at him.

French doesn't seem to be the kind of guy who is able to self-reflect honestly. 

Oh, David is definitely special. 

It always comes out in the end. 

Don't give him any ideas. 

They don't want to be convicted and they know they will be if they truly operate in the Holy Spirit.

It's purposeful!

He is just like every other Leftist ... exactly like them.

