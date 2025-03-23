Allie Beth Stuckey Sends David French a Signed Copy of Her Book, Hoping He’ll Stop Misquoting It

David French has basically made his career criticizing other Christians, particularly conservative Christians. It's basically a weekly column he does, at this point. Allie Beth Stuckey has had quite enough.

David French keeps misrepresenting my book in the press. I figured he just forgot to read it. Hope this helps! pic.twitter.com/MLyZuSwfwW — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 23, 2025

How kind of her to send David a signed copy of her new book.

Let me go on the record by reiterating something I think I’ve said before: @conservmillen and @megbasham are foxhole warriors. We conservatives are so blessed to have them on the front lines of our battle field. https://t.co/pw3crVb7EG — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 23, 2025

😂😂 See how I sacrifice?? I continue to read David French’s NYT essays so my friends don’t have to. I do hope he learns from Allie’s book! https://t.co/Pc6kZ2Jc0W — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 23, 2025

If no one reads French's columns, did they even really happen? Megan deserves a huge 'thank you' for taking on the task so the rest of us can just point and laugh at him.

“The love that gives itself away seems foolish to the world, but it mirrors the heart of Christ.” https://t.co/PZwK00aUcQ — Henri Nouwen (1932–1996) (@nofearinlove77) March 23, 2025

Hey, Allie. Did the book come back "Return to Sender"? Curious because nothing seems to have changed yet with @DavidAFrench. https://t.co/JqlV5zfcll — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) March 23, 2025

French doesn't seem to be the kind of guy who is able to self-reflect honestly.

This is fantastic. Well done, Allie. https://t.co/rH2oY3mlrq — Steve Kean 🏴‍☠️ (@dawgsmack) March 23, 2025

now everyone is going to insult you in order to get a free signed copy of your book 😉😏 — 🧀caliCardinalFan🧀 (@brieche52084083) March 23, 2025

No, David is special! — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 23, 2025

Oh, David is definitely special.

David French would do anything for 30 pieces of silver. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 23, 2025

It always comes out in the end.

I’m sure he will get right to reading that book once he’s done writing “The Conservative Case for President AOC”. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) March 23, 2025

Don't give him any ideas.

Good idea! I read your book and it was so good! — Ethan Isaak 🇨🇦🇨🇦 Canada First MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@isaakethan) March 23, 2025

I've found that very, very few Progressive Christians are willing to read the books and authors they criticize. — David Wolcott (@thedavidwolcott) March 23, 2025

They don't want to be convicted and they know they will be if they truly operate in the Holy Spirit.

French is really skilled at missing the point and misrepresenting. — Lance Cashion (@LanceCashion) March 23, 2025

It's purposeful!

David French wouldn’t even have a career if he didn’t intentionally misrepresent people’s work. — TheGreenGrocer (@72greengrocer) March 23, 2025

Awesome response! Thank you for taking the “high road”. You never know, the Lord can use you to maybe bring another soul to salvation! — Shy Ann (@ShyAnn473726) March 23, 2025

Why do conservatives still treat French different than any other liberal? — Sola GPT ✝️ (@Sola_GPT) March 23, 2025

He is just like every other Leftist ... exactly like them.