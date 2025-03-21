Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram ... Now

Welp, there goes a half million more migrants Biden let in the country. Slowly, but surely, our borders and immigration system is getting back under control.

BREAKING: The Trump admin is revoking the legal status & work permits for the more than half a million migrants who flew into the U.S. via President Biden’s controversial CHNV migrant flights mass parole program. In a notice posted online, DHS says migrants who came in via these… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2025

Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans

ACTION: Notice.

SUMMARY: The Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) is terminating the categorical

parole programs for inadmissible aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their

immediate family members (hereinafter referred to as “CHNV parole programs”) that DHS

announced in 2022 and 2023. This Federal Register notice is intended to provide context and

guidance to the public regarding the termination of the CHNV parole programs and related

employment authorization.

DATES: DHS is terminating the CHNV parole programs as of [INSERT DATE OF

PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. The temporary parole period of aliens in the

United States under the CHNV parole programs and whose parole has not already expired by

[INSERT DATE 30 DAYS AFTER DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL

REGISTER] will terminate on that date unless the Secretary makes an individual determination

to the contrary. Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this

termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole

termination date

The Trump Administration is making it clear they expect these people to self-deport, but if they do not, they will face arrest.

We did it for you, Snowball https://t.co/oISXN3VA38 pic.twitter.com/uKder3x69x — Agent Chud West (@flag_enjoyer) March 21, 2025

This is the population size of Wyoming. A legally imported foreign state, now up for deportation. This is only week 9. Even the most optimistic Trump supporters didn't predict this. https://t.co/hD3DQU729S — SilentCassandra (@SilentCassandra) March 21, 2025

This is more than expected.

Hey! I didn’t vote for this!



A 30-day self deportation window is WAY too generous, give them no more than 48 hours. https://t.co/61aWp86Ebo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 21, 2025

They should have had planes ready for them.

This is exactly what needs to happen. These people blatantly and intentionally took advantage of an administration who opened our borders to anyone, offering free housing, food, etc. They have no legitimate claims to be here. They just wanted a free ride. Many are criminals. https://t.co/CtrqurChbH — JustAMom (@runninfamilyof4) March 21, 2025

Federal judges didn’t block Biden when he flew them in. https://t.co/4O1Y33xfTC — Jennifer (@archer_thirteen) March 21, 2025

They sure didn't.

Trump is putting Americans FIRST when Biden put us LAST by taking convicts out of the prisons as parolees straight into America from these dangerous countries (WITH their immediate family). Any American that disagrees with this should go WITH the parolees back to their country! https://t.co/U94gRRUMYl — nursendisguize (@nursendisguize) March 21, 2025

Maybe this will open some affordable housing for veterans or young families.