Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening...
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s...
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up
Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to...
Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a...
Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband...
VIP
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Tel...
Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car...
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...

Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram ... Now

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Welp, there goes a half million more migrants Biden let in the country. Slowly, but surely, our borders and immigration system is getting back under control.

Advertisement

Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) is terminating the categorical
parole programs for inadmissible aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their
immediate family members (hereinafter referred to as “CHNV parole programs”) that DHS
announced in 2022 and 2023. This Federal Register notice is intended to provide context and
guidance to the public regarding the termination of the CHNV parole programs and related
employment authorization.
DATES: DHS is terminating the CHNV parole programs as of [INSERT DATE OF
PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. The temporary parole period of aliens in the
United States under the CHNV parole programs and whose parole has not already expired by
[INSERT DATE 30 DAYS AFTER DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL
REGISTER] will terminate on that date unless the Secretary makes an individual determination
to the contrary. Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this
termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole
termination date

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Trump Administration is making it clear they expect these people to self-deport, but if they do not, they will face arrest.

This is more than expected. 

They should have had planes ready for them.

Advertisement

They sure didn't.

Maybe this will open some affordable housing for veterans or young families.

Tags: BIDEN IMMIGRANT TRUMP TRUMP SUPPORTERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a 16-year-old boy
justmindy
TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening Donald Trump (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s Just Heating Up
justmindy
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up
justmindy
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement