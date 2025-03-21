Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory

Randi Weingarten makes a lot of money being in charge of the largest teachers' union in America. She makes over half a million dollars a year. What's even crazier? That's the least of what she does.

Randi Weingarten is known for the American Federation of Teachers, but how many boards is she on? Let's take a little look. — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

This should be interesting. Buckle up!

Randi Weingarten is on the National Board of Directors for the NAACP.https://t.co/fTSu8Musuh pic.twitter.com/iLR0IPvOSA — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for J Street.https://t.co/OvdytNyJY1 pic.twitter.com/25xyVftBlU — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Wow! She must stay busy! She is in charge of a Union and is on two boards. It's a good thing she doesn't have any kids. Sike, we are just getting started!

Randi Weingarten is on the Advisory Board for Supreme Court Voter.



Marc Elias is also on this one, as is Ezra Levin (Indivisible).https://t.co/xj8mhlfxcM pic.twitter.com/p0QEzvOtSZ — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Two of the worst people in American politics on the same board. That makes sense.

Randi Weingarten is a Board Member for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.https://t.co/mnBM6sTksZ pic.twitter.com/N4QvAiB8dg — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

She's using an ancient picture for that Board. Heh.

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for the Albert Shanker Institute.https://t.co/6ivS322Epu pic.twitter.com/7NbGGu5pM0 — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

How does one woman have all this time?

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for the Economic Policy Institute.



Keith Ellison is also on this board.https://t.co/eoOLeMdwnN pic.twitter.com/2f61TomdEe — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Of course he is.

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for the Bluegreen Alliance.https://t.co/myB9nXl4vb pic.twitter.com/tQMwkcbokb — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten is on the National Advisory Board for Climate Power.



Stacey Abrams is on this board, as is Michael Mann.



Misha Collins (Supernatural), Paul Scheer (The League) Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) and Brooklyn Dad are on the Creative Council.https://t.co/pXRRShpS61 pic.twitter.com/PUDVxZCefC — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Oh, this board is full of grifters.

Randi Weingarten is on the Advisory Board for the Student Borrower Protection Center.



Senator Eric Lesser, Holly Petreaus (David Petreaus's wife) and John Podesta are also on the board.https://t.co/b2fcHFcSui pic.twitter.com/8Jx3Da8RpF — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for the National Board For Professional Teaching Standards.https://t.co/RwL3U4H8T5 pic.twitter.com/rkMc9kVa2x — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

That explains the state of American education today.

Randi Weingarten is (was?) on the Board of Directors for the Justice Resource Center.https://t.co/yZMJOVTC6n pic.twitter.com/3QoIKpp7pJ — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Her Linkedin Bio must be a book.

Randi Weingarten is on the Advisory Board with Leaders We Deserve, David Hogg's organisation.



There are a lot of people on this Advisory Board.https://t.co/NpJTg3tBS1 pic.twitter.com/HUYXWCf7sv — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

To be fair, Weingarten is the kind of leader David Hogg deserves.

Randi Weingarten is a co-founder of University Prep Public Schools and is on the Board of Trustees.https://t.co/aHCsqVQhFf pic.twitter.com/fzo7Rb9V9G — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Weingarten is practically using her high school graduation picture in this one. Get a new headshot picture. One from this century would be preferable.

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for Voters of Tomorrow.



Doug Jones is also on this board.https://t.co/MLWNr0Is0X pic.twitter.com/2lrzpSy7yT — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for Americans For Peace Now.https://t.co/9nht8Hnl36 pic.twitter.com/Uqi6xlivOW — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Americans want peace from Randi. How about that?

Randi Weingarten is on the Board of Directors for the Leadership Conference On Civil and Human Rights.https://t.co/wAnVJewcoD pic.twitter.com/KXdmo9Olb7 — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten is also possibly on the Advisory Board for the Working Theater, but this one I am not confident about.https://t.co/CzdXqfZ4Dn pic.twitter.com/jtL19bIklA — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 20, 2025

This is the epitome of multiple income streams.

If Weingarten is on an organization's board of directors, then that organization is a serious threat to our Republic. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) March 21, 2025

What is the estimated comp for her board seats? Randi Weingarten’s union job pays $500.000+ a year plus benefits. Meanwhile teachers have told me they use their own salaries to buy supplies for kids. — 1776 Worldwide (@NewHampshireBen) March 21, 2025

That's an excellent question. Teachers go broke to be part of the union and Randi is rolling in dough. What a world!