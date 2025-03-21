Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Randi Weingarten makes a lot of money being in charge of the largest teachers' union in America. She makes over half a million dollars a year. What's even crazier? That's the least of what she does.

This should be interesting. Buckle up!

Wow! She must stay busy! She is in charge of a Union and is on two boards. It's a good thing she doesn't have any kids. Sike, we are just getting started!

Two of the worst people in American politics on the same board. That makes sense.

She's using an ancient picture for that Board. Heh.

How does one woman have all this time?

Of course he is.

Oh, this board is full of grifters.

That explains the state of American education today. 

Her Linkedin Bio must be a book.

To be fair, Weingarten is the kind of leader David Hogg deserves.

Weingarten is practically using her high school graduation picture in this one. Get a new headshot picture. One from this century would be preferable. 

Americans want peace from Randi. How about that?

This is the epitome of multiple income streams. 

That's an excellent question. Teachers go broke to be part of the union and Randi is rolling in dough. What a world!

