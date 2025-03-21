Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...
CNN’s Desperate Anti-Trump Circus: Gossip Rag Digs Up Thinly Sourced Trash to Smear Rubio and Witkoff

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By all reports, Marco Rubio has been an exceptional Secretary of State. He was an exemplary Senator for Florida, always sailing to reelection. It's no surprise he has excelled in his new role. Of course, CNN can't stand that fact.

            When Marco Rubio signed on as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, he went into the job “with eyes wide open,” according to a person familiar with his thinking. He knew it wouldn’t be easy working for Trump. He knew that Trump had a track record of firing top officials by tweet. He also knew what it was like to be called, “Little Marco.”    

   

            Rubio still lobbied for the prestigious job of being America’s top diplomat after he lost out on being Trump’s vice president to JD Vance.    

   

            What Rubio didn’t count on was that he might run the risk of being overshadowed as secretary of state by one of Trump’s closest friends, real estate developer and billionaire Steve Witkoff.    

Of course, CNN is always quoting 'unknown' sources for these kinds of hit pieces. Rubio says it's made up and there is no reason not to believe him. His integrity has never been questioned. CNN has no integrity.

Americans see the truth!

They are losing money like crazy, but it's worth it to them as long as they can lie about Republicans. It's sick.

It's an extension of the DNC. Let's be honest.

They seek to stir up constant disharmony in the US.

Rubio is more diplomatic than they deserve.

Exactly! These two men have brought many American hostages home! Isn't that something to be happy about?

CNN has no ethics or standards and do not deserve the trust of the country.

