By all reports, Marco Rubio has been an exceptional Secretary of State. He was an exemplary Senator for Florida, always sailing to reelection. It's no surprise he has excelled in his new role. Of course, CNN can't stand that fact.

.@CNN is an anti-Trump gossip tabloid that uses thinly sourced stories to generate clicks and try to make trouble. Witkoff is one of the people I work with the CLOSEST on our team. These people are pathetic. https://t.co/y8xyJgWLLo — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 21, 2025

When Marco Rubio signed on as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, he went into the job “with eyes wide open,” according to a person familiar with his thinking. He knew it wouldn’t be easy working for Trump. He knew that Trump had a track record of firing top officials by tweet. He also knew what it was like to be called, “Little Marco.” Rubio still lobbied for the prestigious job of being America’s top diplomat after he lost out on being Trump’s vice president to JD Vance. What Rubio didn’t count on was that he might run the risk of being overshadowed as secretary of state by one of Trump’s closest friends, real estate developer and billionaire Steve Witkoff.

Of course, CNN is always quoting 'unknown' sources for these kinds of hit pieces. Rubio says it's made up and there is no reason not to believe him. His integrity has never been questioned. CNN has no integrity.

You are both doing a phenomenal job! CNN is garbage! — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 21, 2025

Americans see the truth!

It’s amazing that CNN won’t change their business model despite losing almost all of their viewership, losing billions of dollars, and having to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to people that they have libeled. They really are stupid people. — David C (@beegjuan1) March 21, 2025

They are losing money like crazy, but it's worth it to them as long as they can lie about Republicans. It's sick.

The vicious smear machine at CNN, exposed by Marco Rubio as an anti-Trump gossip rag, is a pathetic cesspool of lies that Trump supporters will crush! Rubio’s fiery takedown rips the mask off: CNN isn’t news—it’s a clickbait tabloid peddling thinly sourced trash to stir trouble… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) March 21, 2025

It's an extension of the DNC. Let's be honest.

@CNN is so untrustworthy. Garbage. Total loss of reputation and they seem to only double down. I bet their viewership continues to sink them into total lack of relevancy. — Elie Wolf (@Elie_Outdoors) March 21, 2025

They seek to stir up constant disharmony in the US.

“Gossip tabloid” is extremely kind. They are actually THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/SJPfZiZuqD — Chillin n Grillin (@Phillllosopher) March 21, 2025

Rubio is more diplomatic than they deserve.

CNN is garbage and those who listen to, and believe their lies, are also garbage. https://t.co/aCvHLznxYL — American Lady🌿 (@AmericanLady62) March 21, 2025

CNN would rather stoke division between Witkoff and Rubio than defend Americans abroad. They’d sell out U.S. lives on foreign soil if it means clicks and chaos. Disgraceful, dishonest, and downright dangerous. #FakeNews https://t.co/pOpeXHqN4V — Mr. Future Damus🇺🇸 (@MrFutureDamus) March 21, 2025

Exactly! These two men have brought many American hostages home! Isn't that something to be happy about?

💯 even this tiniest bit of research proves time and time again that media outlets like this almost entirely generate made up stories clinging on to 1-5% of the facts to produce the mask of “breaking true story”. It’s an absolute sham and I cannot believe people are still so… https://t.co/sT1dr7hFDL — Nicholas Birch (@mynaameesjeff) March 21, 2025

CNN has no ethics or standards and do not deserve the trust of the country.