Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car Convo

This sounds too good to be true and America probably shouldn't get its hopes up, but dang, this would be incredible.

Commerce Secretary @howardlutnick says eliminating income taxes is a real possibility👀



"I'm in the car with [@realDonaldTrump] ... I said 'I have one favor to ask you, if we can balance the budget for you, will you agree to waive all income taxes for every person who makes less… pic.twitter.com/aDnXcY2KbN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 21, 2025

If they balance the budget, they will abolish taxes for everyone who makes under $150,000.00 a year.https://t.co/yF3YFimdlP — On Top (@OnTop1046759976) March 21, 2025

Dancing would break out in the streets.

YES only HR25 The FAIRtax does this👇 https://t.co/kgV4vuF91i — FairTax® Official (@FairTaxOfficial) March 21, 2025

Let's get it done.

End the income tax -> End the Fed. https://t.co/NYjbTD2sSa — Lex Magnum (@lex_magnum) March 21, 2025

Make the government as small as possible again.

I support ending all income taxes.



ALL income taxes.



The Founders did not envision this.



END THEM. https://t.co/Ot9pU1iwfd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025

The Founders certainly didn't envision some people paying 30-50% of their income to the government. The Founders also had no idea our tax dollars would go to fund things like transgender rat studies.

Abolish Federal Income Taxes https://t.co/FWEHXzDgnv — Foxbody (@tanman_foxbody) March 21, 2025

@potus @DOGE_IRS we need relief in 2025 for filings for 2024. People are strapped & working multiple jobs, doing without dental work, eating peanut butter & jam & some evil piece of poo in Ukraine gets tons of money & other wasteful expenditures. It’s not right it’s not fair https://t.co/SSRD1QUZjB — korgigirl (@korgigirl1) March 21, 2025

Americans need relief now.

It is going to be GLORIOUS to watch Democrats claim a President of the United States WAIVING INCOME TAXES FOR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE IS SOMEHOW A BAD THING! https://t.co/qmPZATDQ0J — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) March 21, 2025

Oh, they'll try.

Real hope for middle class America is coming. https://t.co/S124xCcRnt — Carol G (@CG6342875542484) March 21, 2025

Fingers crossed!

Howard Lutnick regarding eliminating income taxes! This should be done along with no property tax! https://t.co/5gPSoeQsyh — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) March 21, 2025

Property taxes make it so a family effectively never really owns property. That's unfair.

Another reason to be happy about the future! -VJ https://t.co/VTP4eEhAWF — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) March 21, 2025

If we balance the budget and abolish income tax for the bottom 85% of the population we will win HUGE! I think both are doable. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) March 21, 2025

Stop it please pic.twitter.com/7LEtUAqRdO — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 21, 2025

Americans have come to accept this nonsense. It's crazy.

Changing America. Why the left isn’t wholeheartedly supporting this is beyond stupidity. — Larry B (@msgbow) March 21, 2025

The Left loves to take the money of working Americans. That's why.