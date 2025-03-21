Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car Convo

This sounds too good to be true and America probably shouldn't get its hopes up, but dang, this would be incredible.
Commerce Secretary @howardlutnick says eliminating income taxes is a real possibility👀— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 21, 2025
"I'm in the car with [@realDonaldTrump] ... I said 'I have one favor to ask you, if we can balance the budget for you, will you agree to waive all income taxes for every person who makes less… pic.twitter.com/aDnXcY2KbN
If they balance the budget, they will abolish taxes for everyone who makes under $150,000.00 a year.https://t.co/yF3YFimdlP— On Top (@OnTop1046759976) March 21, 2025
Dancing would break out in the streets.
Can't happen soon enough https://t.co/2IfIBUmf59— Jeddi (@Jeddi243058) March 21, 2025
YES only HR25 The FAIRtax does this👇 https://t.co/kgV4vuF91i— FairTax® Official (@FairTaxOfficial) March 21, 2025
Let's get it done.
End the income tax -> End the Fed. https://t.co/NYjbTD2sSa— Lex Magnum (@lex_magnum) March 21, 2025
Make the government as small as possible again.
This would be incredible. https://t.co/DHiFaXySOB— RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) March 21, 2025
I support ending all income taxes.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025
ALL income taxes.
The Founders did not envision this.
END THEM. https://t.co/Ot9pU1iwfd
The Founders certainly didn't envision some people paying 30-50% of their income to the government. The Founders also had no idea our tax dollars would go to fund things like transgender rat studies.
Abolish Federal Income Taxes https://t.co/FWEHXzDgnv— Foxbody (@tanman_foxbody) March 21, 2025
@potus @DOGE_IRS we need relief in 2025 for filings for 2024. People are strapped & working multiple jobs, doing without dental work, eating peanut butter & jam & some evil piece of poo in Ukraine gets tons of money & other wasteful expenditures. It’s not right it’s not fair https://t.co/SSRD1QUZjB— korgigirl (@korgigirl1) March 21, 2025
Americans need relief now.
It is going to be GLORIOUS to watch Democrats claim a President of the United States WAIVING INCOME TAXES FOR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE IS SOMEHOW A BAD THING! https://t.co/qmPZATDQ0J— AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) March 21, 2025
Oh, they'll try.
Real hope for middle class America is coming. https://t.co/S124xCcRnt— Carol G (@CG6342875542484) March 21, 2025
Fingers crossed!
Howard Lutnick regarding eliminating income taxes! This should be done along with no property tax! https://t.co/5gPSoeQsyh— WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) March 21, 2025
Property taxes make it so a family effectively never really owns property. That's unfair.
Another reason to be happy about the future! -VJ https://t.co/VTP4eEhAWF— RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) March 21, 2025
If we balance the budget and abolish income tax for the bottom 85% of the population we will win HUGE! I think both are doable.— Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) March 21, 2025
Stop it please pic.twitter.com/7LEtUAqRdO— Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 21, 2025
Americans have come to accept this nonsense. It's crazy.
Changing America. Why the left isn’t wholeheartedly supporting this is beyond stupidity.— Larry B (@msgbow) March 21, 2025
The Left loves to take the money of working Americans. That's why.
