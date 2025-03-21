Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband...
VIP
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Tel...
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...
Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Je...
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite...
Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking...
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling...
Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...
CNN’s Desperate Anti-Trump Circus: Gossip Rag Digs Up Thinly Sourced Trash to Smear...
'I Feel Born Again': George Glezmann Arrives Home, Thanks Trump Administration for Freeing...
Hello, Ratio! ABC News Gets DRAGGED for yet Another Story About Trump Causing...
NY Times Reports the Quiet Part Out Loud on What the Dems' Freakout...

Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car Convo

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This sounds too good to be true and America probably shouldn't get its hopes up, but dang, this would be incredible.

Advertisement

Dancing would break out in the streets.

Let's get it done.

Make the government as small as possible again.

The Founders certainly didn't envision some people paying 30-50% of their income to the government. The Founders also had no idea our tax dollars would go to fund things like transgender rat studies.

Recommended

Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Advertisement

Americans need relief now.

Oh, they'll try.

Fingers crossed!

Property taxes make it so a family effectively never really owns property. That's unfair.

Advertisement

Americans have come to accept this nonsense. It's crazy.

The Left loves to take the money of working Americans. That's why.

Tags: INCOME TAX TAX TAX CUTS TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband Outlined How to OUTLAW IT
Amy Curtis
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite the Admission'
Doug P.
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism
Sam J.
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Telecom Outlets
Amy Curtis
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial Segregation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It justmindy
Advertisement