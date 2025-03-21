Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

If you are an American citizen, you already won the lottery, but now really rich people can pay to win the privilege. 

Advertisement

Americans who were born here just saved themselves millions!

Not everyone is a fan of the plan.

That's a fair question. At least, we know the people who can pay for this won't become dependent on the state and can support themselves.

Oh, they will

Advertisement

If it could lower our taxes or end them altogether, this sounds so much more appealing.

Probably can vet them quickly if they really wanted to. Perhaps, these are just the people interested and they are in the process.

While that is true, the working class or poor people would need support from the state if they were allowed in the country. Our country doesn't need more of that. Very rich people not only don't need that, but likely will also create income opportunities.

Advertisement

Let's hope so! The next generation is depending on it.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANTS TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement