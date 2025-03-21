Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up

If you are an American citizen, you already won the lottery, but now really rich people can pay to win the privilege.

NEW: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he sold 1000 immigration Gold Cards (priced at $5M each) in one day this week.



The development means $5 Billion was made to help pay off the national debt.



"There are 37,000,000 people in the world who are capable of buying the… pic.twitter.com/oQD6XgwWf7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2025

Americans who were born here just saved themselves millions!

I don't care how many they "sell." Selling American citizenship like they are timeshare condos is repulsive. https://t.co/JgUwv92me2 — Lee Steinhauer (@GroupSteinhauer) March 21, 2025

“We are not an enterprise zone; we are a nation. Btw, get your immigration Gold Cards now for you and all your relatives.” https://t.co/aE7Gsn5gTZ — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 21, 2025

Not everyone is a fan of the plan.

Is there any vetting going on, or are we just letting in anyone who can pay admission? https://t.co/IKqOi0b01J — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 21, 2025

That's a fair question. At least, we know the people who can pay for this won't become dependent on the state and can support themselves.

Waiting for Democrats to complain! https://t.co/2L5ZWWV2bT — T Bird - followed by deplorables. (@TBIRD0662) March 21, 2025

Oh, they will

Nice! Seems like ending taxes for those that make less than $150k might be possible after all 🙌🙌 https://t.co/8S6DrlNx5F — BmovingFWD (@bsieberg) March 21, 2025

If it could lower our taxes or end them altogether, this sounds so much more appealing.

Lutnick recently declared Gold Card candidates would be heavily vetted. US visa vetting is normally a lengthy process.



How did so many Visas get fast tracked within a month of announcing the program? https://t.co/tZJ2hQt7Go — VerdictVirtuoso, LL.M (@VerdictVirtuoso) March 21, 2025

Probably can vet them quickly if they really wanted to. Perhaps, these are just the people interested and they are in the process.

so many multi-millionaires. the whole legal system is just for them, everyone else cant afford lawyers, and have no time to find one (its a process i understand), lives locked down in slavery. if you dont make enough money (90% of working people), and getting robbed $500 here… https://t.co/AoFkgTxWTH — Kurtis N Crypto (@musiccryptoetc) March 21, 2025

While that is true, the working class or poor people would need support from the state if they were allowed in the country. Our country doesn't need more of that. Very rich people not only don't need that, but likely will also create income opportunities.

It's silly that the left opposes this when it simply monetizes an existing legal residency system. They hate it when American actually makes money. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025

This is the unfortunate side of politics.



People on both sides will oppose a good idea simply because the other side supports it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2025

Trump will save America for future generations — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) March 21, 2025

Let's hope so! The next generation is depending on it.