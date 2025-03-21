FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s Just Heating Up

Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's like all we needed was a new President with people who actually wanted to do their jobs.

Was the last administration not even trying?

When they aren't pursuing parents at School Board meetings or arresting people peacefully protesting outside of abortion clinics, they can actually capture violent criminals.

Democrats have used it almost exclusively for that purpose as of late. 

Yes, more specifics about why they are the most wanted would be very helpful!

It will take some time to regain that trust, but this is the first step. Patel has also made it his commitment to do just that.

Frog walking Facui sounds great!

We are still not tired of all the winning!

Tags: FBI FBI INVESTIGATION TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION KASH PATEL

