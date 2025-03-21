FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s Just Heating Up

It's like all we needed was a new President with people who actually wanted to do their jobs.

Our brave agents and @TheJusticeDept have arrested THREE of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” since January 20, 2025. That’s no accident.



When you let good agents be good agents, this is the result.



The hunt is on. And we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/agDqieWNaY — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 20, 2025

Was the last administration not even trying?

3 of 10 most wanted arrested since Jan 20, 2025. WTF were the FBI doing before Jan 20? https://t.co/jdpLpz5gwk — Fed Up 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@FedUpSince20) March 20, 2025

Three of the nation’s worst fugitives arrested in just two months—proof of what happens when the FBI focuses on criminals instead of targeting traditional Catholics and parents at school board meetings. https://t.co/bmDERHFHxQ — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) March 20, 2025

When they aren't pursuing parents at School Board meetings or arresting people peacefully protesting outside of abortion clinics, they can actually capture violent criminals.

The Bureau has two major functions. The first, and the main reason it was initiated, was Criminal Investigation. The second function developed over years is the Counter Intelligence function. The problem is Mahogany Row & Politicians started using both for political purposes. https://t.co/WU3PGmZzoe — John Helton (@moof52) March 20, 2025

Democrats have used it almost exclusively for that purpose as of late.

The hunt is on! Hunters become the hunted. https://t.co/zgVLx7P0Hw — Malloy Titan (@titan_malloy) March 21, 2025

We have been blessed with patriots in high level law enforcement positions. Thanks Kash. Getting the job done! https://t.co/4d7par55lb — JB Brown (@acuteanglexoxo) March 21, 2025

It would be great if you went into more depth of who they were and what they were on the list for. Most Americans, myself included, have no idea who is even on the 10 most wanted list at this point. — Nee (@Nee83755735) March 20, 2025

Yes, more specifics about why they are the most wanted would be very helpful!

I don’t think this moves the needle for most Americans… There are so many things the FBI has done wrong… that doing the actual job they’ve been paid to do shouldn’t be cause to celebrate. — Anthony Grisanti (@AnthonyGriz) March 20, 2025

It will take some time to regain that trust, but this is the first step. Patel has also made it his commitment to do just that.

That is awesome! Congrats to the FBI. Now...



I would love to see some arrests of Epstein Johns, co conspirators, election thieves, COVID-19 fraudsters, and J6 civil rights abusers! — Wolf Krieger (@WolfKriegerEsq) March 21, 2025

Frog walking Facui sounds great!

There’s no place to hide in this world from the most talented agents! Let’s find the other 7 and bring them to arrest! — Beth Marie (@BethMarie_007) March 20, 2025

🙏🎯🧸

yes, sir and you're succeeding @FBIDirectorKash ... by being transparent w/ us [obviously relatively], by keeping us informed and halting crimes and protectingWeThe People.

Thank you. — RoseDragon108 ... The Original (@Rosedragon108_) March 21, 2025

🙌 the most amazing Executive Administration! The entire team! You all have done more in such a short time frame than I have ever seen! This is how I've always expected our country to be! Great Job! — Dale Piotrowski (@HotFeetColdPop) March 20, 2025

We are still not tired of all the winning!