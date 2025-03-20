Aurora PD Declines to Interrupt Their Donut Break to Help ICE Catch Escaped Criminals

ICE detained two illegal aliens and was holding them before their deportation hearing. They were able to escape the facility, so the staff reached out to local police for help finding them and bringing them back. The local police refused to help with the search. That is outrageous.

Advertisement

BREAKING: ICE Denver confirms to @FoxNews that two illegal aliens are at large after escaping from an ICE detention facility in Aurora, CO. ICE says when they reached out to Aurora PD for immediate help with the search, they declined to assist. Both men are facing criminal… pic.twitter.com/6DiTG5abOt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2025

UPDATE: Aurora PD responds - saying they weren’t notified about the missing inmates until 2 hours after they were confirmed gone. “This was a cold event”, APD says. They say if info confirms that the men have warrants and are confirmed to be in Aurora, they will help catch them. pic.twitter.com/y0T7rmnv5e — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2025

The police claim they didn’t respond because the individuals were missing for two hours before anyone notified them. So, if a child goes missing in Aurora for more than two hours, they just won’t bother searching? That’s an odd stance.

So @AuroraPD is on the side of criminal illegals on the run in your community — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) March 20, 2025

It sure seems that way.

WTF? Aurora PD declined to assist?!?? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

“when they reached out to Aurora PD for immediate help with the search, they declined to assist.”



Aurora PD deserves what they get. Idiots. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 20, 2025

Karma is a real jerk.

Trigger warning - TLDR incoming



We have become two separate countries; the sane and the woke resistence. Irreconcilable differences. Places like WA, OR, CA, CO, IL, NY, MA, MD have led on implementing absolute failed nuttery:

Defund the police

DEI

Climate utopianism

Sanctuary… https://t.co/rCqzcs07qS — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) March 20, 2025

Apparently, there are many law enforcement agencies who believe their job is to protect illegals and not the American people. That is a problem.

Disgusting @AuroraPD would rather let two illegal aliens roam free than assist ICE. https://t.co/LNoaZq1BR1 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) March 20, 2025

Shameful. Why are you coddling criminal illegals. https://t.co/hTxFmWWoLc — Nathaniel Lawrence (@thundersnownate) March 20, 2025

The chief of your disgusting department belongs in federal prison. You're a disgrace to law enforcement.

https://t.co/nZW1XYm039 — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

Not all law enforcement. Just law enforcement led by Leftists.

THANKS AURORA PD FOR NOTHING. AS A TAX PAYER I’M OUTRAGED. https://t.co/G0GVMPxiRJ — Lady of Troy (@LadyofTroy20) March 20, 2025

Two illegals just escaped an ICE facility in Aurora, CO.



Local authorities have REFUSED to assist with the search‼️



If you live in Aurora, CO — look out!! https://t.co/7LLH7Z4Euk pic.twitter.com/yhKRbceqVX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

Perhaps, Aurora citizens can help find them since their police department refuses to do their job. It's time for citizens to take back their communities.