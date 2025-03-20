Aurora PD Declines to Interrupt Their Donut Break to Help ICE Catch Escaped Criminals

Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ICE detained two illegal aliens and was holding them before their deportation hearing. They were able to escape the facility, so the staff reached out to local police for help finding them and bringing them back. The local police refused to help with the search. That is outrageous.

The police claim they didn’t respond because the individuals were missing for two hours before anyone notified them. So, if a child goes missing in Aurora for more than two hours, they just won’t bother searching? That’s an odd stance.

It sure seems that way.

Karma is a real jerk.

Apparently, there are many law enforcement agencies who believe their job is to protect illegals and not the American people. That is a problem.

Not all law enforcement. Just law enforcement led by Leftists.

Perhaps, Aurora citizens can help find them since their police department refuses to do their job. It's time for citizens to take back their communities.

Tags: AURORA COLORADO ICE ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

