Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Apparently, self awareness is not one of Tampon Tim's strong suits. 

            Walz says now he should have been doing events all through last fall. He says he offered, but was told no, and in his bewildered daze, he decided to be a team player.    

   

            Walz knew they lost early on election night. Sitting around a table in a suite at the Mayflower Hotel that he had walked into thinking he’d be leaving as the vice president-elect, he could feel the mood shift among his staff as soon as the Virginia results started coming in soft for Harris.    

   

            They wanted to fly back that night. Gwen Walz, the governor’s wife, told CNN that one of the things that sticks with her is that the Harris-Walz logo was already off the charter plane by the time they got to the airport.    

   

            These days, Walz said that thinking they were going to win “feels like an unforgivable sin.”    

   

            “I’m a little bit jaded now, knowing how tough this is because of that,” he said, then hearing the noise of the crowd waiting inside, said, “We’ll see how these folks are.”    

Walz really believes the issue was America did not see ENOUGH of him rather than America saw what they saw and that was way too much.

Correct. He was a bad choice from the beginning.

In his case, it wouldn't matter.

Particularly when the top of the ticket is Kamala Harris. Nothing is fixing that.

Some of the folks in the comments are equally delusional. 

The ones who didn't want Republicans to win are the ones who benched Tim.

She couldn't because half of the Democratic party hates Jewish people. That's a huge problem.

When you've lost Cillizza ... 

It's chef's kiss!

