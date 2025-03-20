Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed Voters

Apparently, self awareness is not one of Tampon Tim's strong suits.

Walz says now he should have been doing events all through last fall. He says he offered, but was told no, and in his bewildered daze, he decided to be a team player. Walz knew they lost early on election night. Sitting around a table in a suite at the Mayflower Hotel that he had walked into thinking he’d be leaving as the vice president-elect, he could feel the mood shift among his staff as soon as the Virginia results started coming in soft for Harris. They wanted to fly back that night. Gwen Walz, the governor’s wife, told CNN that one of the things that sticks with her is that the Harris-Walz logo was already off the charter plane by the time they got to the airport. These days, Walz said that thinking they were going to win “feels like an unforgivable sin.” “I’m a little bit jaded now, knowing how tough this is because of that,” he said, then hearing the noise of the crowd waiting inside, said, “We’ll see how these folks are.”

Walz really believes the issue was America did not see ENOUGH of him rather than America saw what they saw and that was way too much.

They benched him because he sucks. — Wonkapotamus Pug (@Wonkpug) March 20, 2025

Correct. He was a bad choice from the beginning.

It's true, campaigning before an election is much more effective than after. This Walz fella is a quick learner. — Vae Victis (@38Felonies) March 20, 2025

In his case, it wouldn't matter.

V. P. NOMINEES. DO. NOT. DETERMINE. PRESIDENTIAL. ELECTIONS. — Lexington Concord (@carlsson808) March 20, 2025

Particularly when the top of the ticket is Kamala Harris. Nothing is fixing that.

He needs to name names — who told him no?@davidplouffe @jomalleydillon @JulieR2022

If so, these incompetents need to be barred from working on any future campaigns.

They took one of the most effective Dem public speakers and muted him. — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) March 20, 2025

Some of the folks in the comments are equally delusional.

walz discovering that there are two camps in the democratic party: those who want republicans to win and those who don’t. — red philly (picket line respecter) (@vvage_labor) March 20, 2025

The ones who didn't want Republicans to win are the ones who benched Tim.

She should have picked Shapiro — Chris Corey (@chriscorey999) March 20, 2025

She couldn't because half of the Democratic party hates Jewish people. That's a huge problem.

His debate performance was not good. Should have picked Shapiro. — Dr. Hobopower, Ph.D.  (@Hobopower3) March 20, 2025

The idea that Walz seems to be pushing — that the country wanted more of him and wasn’t allowed to have it — is, um, farcical. https://t.co/KrfBc66yFt — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 20, 2025

When you've lost Cillizza ...

We need more of Tim Walz thinking he is the leader of the party, total chaos and absolute lack of reality is where the Democrats are today, he is the perfect leader for that — Kevin B Rose (@KBRose67) March 20, 2025

It's chef's kiss!