Spokesman by Day, Jihadi by Night: Hamza’s Double Life Explains Why Israel Rearranges Apartment Blocks

One of the Left's favorite complaints is Israel bombs civilian apartment complexes. They call it a genocide and insist Israel is engaged in war crimes. Now, proof emerges of why those apartment buildings are bombed.

The answer to the question why so many civilian buildings had to be (lawfully) destroyed in Gaza https://t.co/2nigAo9OFj — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) March 20, 2025

Yes, if you celebrate your 'warriors' shooting rockets out of apartment buildings, probably more apartment buildings will be hit. Here's your sign!

non uniformed combatant firing from a civilian building. classic. https://t.co/pBhLPmVVDt — Sam41 (@callsign_Sam41) March 20, 2025

Also, this is why Israel says most of Palestine are Hamas and it's almost impossible to tell civilians from combatants.

> no uniform, civilian clothes

> firing from a bedroom in a private home



Thanks for the documentation habibi. https://t.co/oZ8GJJIgnD — Talmud Enjoyer 🧬🇮🇱 (@jew_AndAhalfMen) March 19, 2025

Israel appreciates it.

No one in Gaza is “just a spokesman” or “just a doctor” or “just a journalist”. They are all terrorists. https://t.co/6zdeiUbZCB — Judean Jedi 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JudeanJedi) March 19, 2025

It's all on video.

He's committing at least 2 different war crimes in this video https://t.co/uDvnB75jFh — Galilean Liberal 🎗️✡️🌍🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼🇺🇸🍦 (@IsraeliLibPriv) March 19, 2025

That's why he is dead now.

Notice he’s wearing civilian clothes and firing from civilian infrastructure. https://t.co/ZshS7oXPj2 — Max ✡︎𓂆🇮🇱🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 ⚣🤍 (@lilbuddymax) March 19, 2025

So he wasn’t a journalist nurse baby?



That’s just for the western media? https://t.co/35IOstloIo — Eliyahu🎗️🇺🇸 (@CrazyNormie) March 19, 2025

Did he do anything to try to free Israeli hostages? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 20, 2025

Of course he didn't.

You Misspelled TERRORIST.



He's being eaten by pigs in hell now. — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) March 20, 2025

No uniform, firing from inside civilian infrastructure, man yall making it real hard to belive Israel is targeting innocent people... — Habitual Linecrosser (@HLC_actual) March 19, 2025

Using your home to conduct your war. I think this explains why so many Arab children were killed in Gaza. @LandP1776 — Seth Grossman (@Grossman4NJ) March 19, 2025

This might explain it.

Thanks for even more evidence of Hamas hiding in residential buildings and firing rockets from them — Jenniferjoy175 (@RiverRatOG) March 19, 2025

Just add it to all the other evidence.

Wait wait wait, you mean they were firing missiles from INSIDE homes and other civilian structures?

And you were getting pissy that the IDF blew up said structures?

QUIT SHOOTING AT PEOPLE FROM INSIDE STRUCTURES YOU DON'T WANT BLOWN UP YOU MORONS — ZOG the Forever Toad🐸 (@WilemElliott) March 19, 2025

What a concept!

If you hide in civilian areas to shoot you are NOT fighting in the front.



But perhaps cowards like you will never understand that. — Roi Gedalia روعي רועי (@roigedalia) March 19, 2025

This is why gazza now looks like this. alhamd lilah pic.twitter.com/z5vm5A3Ho1 — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) March 20, 2025

They brought it upon themselves. They should blame Hamas, not Israel.