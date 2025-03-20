Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa Fraud Pays Well

That's one more terrifying character off the streets in the United States.

FDLE Task Force Agents embedded with @HSITampa's Panama City Office arrested a criminal alien who is reported to be an enforcer with the Russian Mafia. He was a suspect in a joint FDLE/HSI labor trafficking and visa fraud investigation, currently living in a multi-million-dollar… pic.twitter.com/xdOqswtzhZ — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 19, 2025

Good collaboration between FDLE and Bay County Sheriff’s Department to nab this illegal alien… https://t.co/2tlQp7hy3u — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 20, 2025

Thankfully, Florida's law enforcement cooperates with ICE and actually cares about protecting the American people.

Очень хорошо, great work @fdlepio protecting Florida’s Panhandle! I wanted to make sure this criminal understood my applaud for this arrest. https://t.co/SFLRzWpdHU — Sierra Dean (@SDeanFL) March 20, 2025

That was so inclusive of you.

They come in all shapes and sizes. Good job! https://t.co/AqtASVlTQy — RLC (@RLC40873222) March 20, 2025

Florida wins, Great Gov, Great Law Enforcement https://t.co/1JeRtkVxeK — OnlyTheClassy2.0 (@onlytheclassy2) March 20, 2025

Florida stays winning.

Making America safe 👏👏👏 Russians have been a problem on PCB for decades https://t.co/1OCs0i6ayc — Lucy (@Lucy40131808) March 20, 2025

He sure is.

That would not have been possible if the liberals in our party had gotten their way with the bill they wanted to pass. Thank God for DeSantis. — NeverAgain2024🐊 (@FLFreeBird23) March 20, 2025

So how many people would have guessed this jerk was doing this from his all American looks? Never assume you know folks until you actually do the time with them. heads on a swivel still.

Thanks guys for nabbing him. — A Bunny Breaking the Rules (@Rumblebunn99) March 20, 2025

This is an excellent point. People are here illegally with all different skin colors, gender, races and religions.That is why law enforcement should be allowed to do its work.

Great work by FDLE and HSI for taking down a suspected Russian Mafia enforcer



This is exactly the kind of law enforcement we need to keep our communities safe from crime and trafficking



Kudos to Trump's administration for allowing our agencies to do their job without… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 20, 2025

Great work, all around!

Why is he not wearing a track suit? — Lola la Chola (@KupoPewPew) March 20, 2025

It's hot in Florida, to be fair.

As an enforcer, he should have that little pooch, especially with the slogan on his shirt, lol. — CommSense (@AspyLady) March 20, 2025

This is not like the movies.

only am ESL dude wears a shirt that says "fitness junky". — DogeMarine (@DogeMarineP) March 20, 2025

He gave the game away.

Where is bros star tats on his elbows, Mob? Come on man I've seen the movies!! :) — Ruckedup G (@RuckedupG) March 20, 2025

missing the days when mafia enforcers were better dressed tbh — captain b (@CaptBop2112) March 20, 2025

Oh, the good old days!

Not all illegals are Latino. Deport them all. — Tommy McTurtleson (@TommyMcTur57982) March 20, 2025

As President Trump said, if you are here illegally, go home.