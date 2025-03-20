We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up...
Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa Fraud Pays Well

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 20, 2025
meme

That's one more terrifying character off the streets in the United States.

Thankfully, Florida's law enforcement cooperates with ICE and actually cares about protecting the American people.

That was so inclusive of you.

Florida stays winning.

He sure is.

This is an excellent point. People are here illegally with all different skin colors, gender, races and religions.That is why law enforcement should be allowed to do its work. 

Great work, all around!

It's hot in Florida, to be fair.

This is not like the movies.

He gave the game away.

Oh, the good old days!

As President Trump said, if you are here illegally, go home.

Tags: DEPORTATION FLORIDA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RUSSIA RON DESANTIS

