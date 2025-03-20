Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American

Leftist Alex Cole Returns With Irrefutable Proof the Left Can't Meme, Like, AT...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File

Americans love their food delivery services. It's pricey, but so convenient, and Americans love easy. Americans also love food. It's a bit pricey though. Door Dash jacks up the price of the food, charges for delivery (unless you pay for the Dash Pass and there are still minimums) and there are driver tips. You pay for the convenience. Now, there is help if you don't have the money for the convenience just yet. 

Klarna, the buy now, pay later lender that’s headed for an initial public offering, said on Thursday that it’s signed on DoorDash as a partner, another sign of momentum for public market investors.

It’s DoorDash’s first BNPL alliance and gives users of the restaurant delivery service a new way to pay for meals. Klarna said in a press release that DoorDash customers will be able to pay in full at checkout, split payments into four equal interest-free installments, or defer to dates that align conveniently with payday schedules.


Klarna, which is headquartered in Sweden, filed its prospectus last week to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Revenue last year increased 24% to $2.8 billion, and adjusted operating profit was $181 million, swinging from a loss of $49 million a year earlier. CNBC reported on Monday that Klarna will be the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for Walmart, taking a coveted partnership away from rival Affirm.

Payday loans for your tacos. What a concept.

Poor Dave has to be crashing out over this.

This was a cartoon before its time.

Literally.

Leave it to the Englishman to be a party pooper.

Not everyone is rich, Frank.

Harsh, but fair.

True, but also fat and happy.

There is no low anymore.

