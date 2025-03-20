Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American

Americans love their food delivery services. It's pricey, but so convenient, and Americans love easy. Americans also love food. It's a bit pricey though. Door Dash jacks up the price of the food, charges for delivery (unless you pay for the Dash Pass and there are still minimums) and there are driver tips. You pay for the convenience. Now, there is help if you don't have the money for the convenience just yet.

DoorDash and Klarna have signed a deal where customers can choose to pay for food deliveries in interest-free installments or deferred options aligned with payday schedules. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 20, 2025

Klarna, the buy now, pay later lender that’s headed for an initial public offering, said on Thursday that it’s signed on DoorDash as a partner, another sign of momentum for public market investors. It’s DoorDash’s first BNPL alliance and gives users of the restaurant delivery service a new way to pay for meals. Klarna said in a press release that DoorDash customers will be able to pay in full at checkout, split payments into four equal interest-free installments, or defer to dates that align conveniently with payday schedules.

Klarna, which is headquartered in Sweden, filed its prospectus last week to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Revenue last year increased 24% to $2.8 billion, and adjusted operating profit was $181 million, swinging from a loss of $49 million a year earlier. CNBC reported on Monday that Klarna will be the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for Walmart, taking a coveted partnership away from rival Affirm.

Payday loans for your tacos. What a concept.

Poor Dave has to be crashing out over this.

Your outie financed a cheesy gordita crunch. https://t.co/ZRuswu5596 pic.twitter.com/LundezF9Lx — Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) March 20, 2025

This was a cartoon before its time.

That sound you hear is Dave Ramsey’s head exploding https://t.co/rLL5D3oKbh — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 20, 2025

Literally.

If you need a loan to get your food delivered by taxi, don’t get your food delivered by taxi. https://t.co/xxGbkxBpXx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 20, 2025

Leave it to the Englishman to be a party pooper.

People need to take out payday loans to order DoorDash? https://t.co/QLQJiSI8Yv — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 20, 2025

Not everyone is rich, Frank.

Why poor people stay poor in one tweet. https://t.co/1qFXsbFmRH — The Driving In Silence Mandy Connell (@MandyConnell) March 20, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

True, but also fat and happy.

I’ve always felt Klarna/After Pay/Etc wasn’t in relation to economic downturn but rather an insane idea that wasn’t previously done because even large corporations thought it was a bit too lowbrow and scummy https://t.co/Dsv4mmvnhQ — SW (@SnowMed34) March 20, 2025

There is no low anymore.