Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling

Look, if you're waving a sign for a teachers' union and holding taxpayers hostage, the least you could do is spell correctly while you're at it. Google is a thing. Use it to spell check.

Via a local news broadcast in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/QzlUGLRRGf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2025

Along with the misspelling, the fact they look like little lizards climbing a hill seems appropriate.

Now show the one graphing student progress. https://t.co/RmEb5D2XA7 — Will Luden (@WillLuden) March 21, 2025

That would be a downward trajectory.

Perhaps nothing better illustrates the irrelevancy of teacher’s unions better than this photo. Public sector unions are a plague on our country. https://t.co/rspCtexvjQ — Rich in Florida 🇺🇸 (@RichZerk) March 21, 2025

Public sector unions should not be legal. Period.

It’s great to see them illustrating support for dismantling the DOE… https://t.co/ySyiK3ayeV — Stacy (@stacyinthesouth) March 21, 2025

It really is perfect timing.

This is EXACTLY why President Trump did away with the Department of Education.



👀🤣 https://t.co/6K1vlE8E2q — Kat’s Paw. 🇺🇸 (@Reel_Knots) March 21, 2025

President Trump should use this as his visual aid.

Forget the kids, the teachers can’t read or spell https://t.co/20Q56PJwbg — High Priest Gabagool 📟 (@Hpgabagool) March 21, 2025

Meanwhile, their students can't read or do grade level math.. but, gotta keep the eyes on the prize $$$ — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 21, 2025

If they don't get their way, they'll strike and the kids will be home not learning at all.

One wonders what percentage of Chicago teachers could pass 8th grade English — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 21, 2025

They should only give raises to the ones who could pass a basic skills test. Many of them probably had to take the initial test several times and haven't worked on their skills since then.

At least they used the right "there". pic.twitter.com/2kbtqnbuGP — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) March 21, 2025

Baby steps.

Well, they didn’t come from the elite of college graduates… pic.twitter.com/vaRROc9Jw1 — Blad (@tlindblad) March 21, 2025

There are way too many people in education who are only in the field because they couldn't make it in any other major.

Clearlee, teachurs in Chicawgo are payed to much. — Exposer of Donkey Fazoo (@Ionoclast50) March 21, 2025

We see what you did there.

Hang it in the Louvre — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) March 21, 2025

More like the 'Hall of Shame'.

no wonder the students can't read — Nick Shea (@tradernick15) March 21, 2025

Mystery solved.

I think I’ve found the problem. — Freddie Blassey (@Ojim7810Jim) March 21, 2025

Nailed it!





English teachers in charge of the sign making I see! — Aubrey (@aubrey3AU) March 21, 2025

Wow… pretty sad. whoever made that sign needs to gi back to school and learn how to spell almost! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) March 21, 2025

It's actually very sad.

I’m just gonna hope the one making this sign doesn’t teach spelling. — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) March 21, 2025

Teachers need to pass basic competency tests (have you heard some of them speak?) and get pay for performance — Deborah Botts (@allaynekr) March 21, 2025

That's a good start!