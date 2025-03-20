Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans...
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on March 20, 2025
AI/Grok

Look, if you're waving a sign for a teachers' union and holding taxpayers hostage, the least you could do is spell correctly while you're at it. Google is a thing. Use it to spell check.

Along with the misspelling, the fact they look like little lizards climbing a hill seems appropriate.

That would be a downward trajectory.

Public sector unions should not be legal. Period.

It really is perfect timing.

President Trump should use this as his visual aid.

If they don't get their way, they'll strike and the kids will be home not learning at all. 

They should only give raises to the ones who could pass a basic skills test. Many of them probably had to take the initial test several times and haven't worked on their skills since then.

Baby steps.

There are way too many people in education who are only in the field because they couldn't make it in any other major.

We see what you did there.

More like the 'Hall of Shame'.

Mystery solved.

Nailed it!

It's actually very sad.

That's a good start!

