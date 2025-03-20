Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist

Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Here comes the crying and wailing from the Left and their handlers in Corporate Media about the big, bad Trump administration removing people who are just here to study and sing kumbaya. They never tell the full story. Since the Corporate Media won't tell Americans the truth, we here at 'Twitchy' will do our very best.

Federal immigration agents detained a Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow March 17, seeking to deport him and accusing him of opposing U.S. foreign policy.

The researcher, Badar Khan Suri of the Georgetown School of Foreign Service’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), is an Indian citizen in the United States legally on a student visa. His arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump on student organizers with links to pro-Palestinian activism; Khan Suri’s wife, a U.S. citizen and Georgetown graduate student, is Palestinian.

According to a petition his lawyer filed in federal court that Politico obtained, federal agents arrested Khan Suri outside his home in Rosslyn, Va., telling him his visa had been revoked and that he would be arrested. The petition alleges immigration agents detained Khan Suri because of connections between his wife and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. 

That last line is important. He has ties to Hamas. Hamas is a identified terrorist group in America. So, yes, it is against American interests to have people in our country on a visa who are aligned with terrorist groups.

Honestly, that should be enough. There is so much more, though.

Sure! He can say whatever he wants to say. The American government just doesn't have to let him stay in America. What a concept!

Correct! He is a visitor here.

Oh, that seems like an important fact to include.

It can't happen soon enough.

