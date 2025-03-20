Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist

Here comes the crying and wailing from the Left and their handlers in Corporate Media about the big, bad Trump administration removing people who are just here to study and sing kumbaya. They never tell the full story. Since the Corporate Media won't tell Americans the truth, we here at 'Twitchy' will do our very best.

BREAKING: Federal immigration agents detained a Georgetown University postdoctoral researcher March 18, accusing him of opposing U.S. foreign policy and seeking to deport him. The researcher, Badar Khan Suri, is in the U.S. legally on a student visa. — The Hoya (@thehoya) March 20, 2025

Federal immigration agents detained a Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow March 17, seeking to deport him and accusing him of opposing U.S. foreign policy. The researcher, Badar Khan Suri of the Georgetown School of Foreign Service’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), is an Indian citizen in the United States legally on a student visa. His arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump on student organizers with links to pro-Palestinian activism; Khan Suri’s wife, a U.S. citizen and Georgetown graduate student, is Palestinian. According to a petition his lawyer filed in federal court that Politico obtained, federal agents arrested Khan Suri outside his home in Rosslyn, Va., telling him his visa had been revoked and that he would be arrested. The petition alleges immigration agents detained Khan Suri because of connections between his wife and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

That last line is important. He has ties to Hamas. Hamas is a identified terrorist group in America. So, yes, it is against American interests to have people in our country on a visa who are aligned with terrorist groups.

He’s not accused of “opposing U.S. foreign policy”



His father in law is a Hamas advisor https://t.co/pYzgdMNieE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 20, 2025

"Opposing U.S. foreign policy." Well, that sure seems like an ironclad case. https://t.co/gXq2trQclH — Patrick Curran (@_PatrickCurran) March 20, 2025

Honestly, that should be enough. There is so much more, though.

Good.



DHS has evidence he’s linked to Hamas which was easy because his wife’s family is Hamas leadership.



He’s spreading Hamas propaganda on social and to students.



Yank his visa. Kick him out. https://t.co/IgQ42n8SO2 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 20, 2025

There is this funny thing called the 1st Amendment that allows people to disagree with the US Government. Anyone. https://t.co/YTW27HWIlM — Nellie (@nell_2chill) March 20, 2025

Sure! He can say whatever he wants to say. The American government just doesn't have to let him stay in America. What a concept!

Way to water down "terrorist sympathizer," guys. https://t.co/Ccr38brBvk — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2025

A student visa does not give him the right to interfere with US politics https://t.co/QCzRcKTJKh — Joe Regan (@JGRegan807) March 20, 2025

Correct! He is a visitor here.

"Badar Khan Suri is in the US on a student visa that his support for terror organizations may violate, leading to his legitimate deportation." There, fixed it for you. https://t.co/VGg2KE4Oty — Jewish Policy Center (@thejpc) March 20, 2025

According to a report last month, Badar Khan Suri, the Georgetown scholar picked up by ICE, posted a video of Hamas terrorists holding an Israeli child and wrote: "This is how Hamas men dealt with kids on Oct. 7." https://t.co/JuXLkhlPEp pic.twitter.com/7Wy7vsxWjb — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 20, 2025

Oh, that seems like an important fact to include.

DHS is deporting a pro-Hamas visa holder studying at Georgetown and employed by Georgetown's Alwaleed Center, which was founded by a senior Hamas figure in Gaza.



Badar Khan Suri, who has repeatedly endorsed Hamas terror and actively spreads its propaganda, according to JNS, is… https://t.co/oGHjSaF4UL pic.twitter.com/ZQjlv3hghy — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 19, 2025

It can't happen soon enough.