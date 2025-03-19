David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the Clown Show for Decades

Really not sure where David Hogg thought he was going with this tweet, but it was nowhere good for Democrats. Yes, Democrats, because they have had almost exclusive control of California for decades.

My family moved to Parkland because we couldn’t afford California’s astronomical housing costs, especially after my father faced medical retirement due to early-onset Parkinson’s disease. The housing crisis is obliterating the working class and the future of our party. https://t.co/gH2xu5muaB — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 19, 2025

Walk through this with us, David. Your family moved from California, a bright blue state, to Florida, a red state because they could not afford housing. David's father was having a medical crisis so they had to move to Florida because California was too expensive. So which state has bad leadership? Think this through, David.

Wait until you hear about how California's astronomical housing crisis happened. https://t.co/zJiSamulfw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2025

David is going to be shocked!

DNC Vice Chair, everyone. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2025

This party should be terrified of Hogg in leadership.

Two of the biggest problems in California.

Yes, yes, they do. They have for a long time.

Translation: my family escaped California because retarded leftist policies made everything insanely expensive there, and now my goal in life is to get those exact same policies implemented on a national level.



🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/XL3YzXiYeU — Swag Jockey Fern (@GrantMa25066011) March 19, 2025

Leftists always flee blue states because they can't stand living there anymore, and they certainly can't afford it, but then they move to red states and try to turn it in the hell holes they just left.

Why'd that happen, David?



Guess we'll find out when the universe spills the tea. https://t.co/FQZ8H81WMB pic.twitter.com/pixnjK0lW4 — ⓓ 🅱️ (@Pnjbie) March 19, 2025

Harvard educated David Hogg becoming DNC Vice Chair and taking a gigantic dump on Dem housing policies in California and why they forced his family out of the bluest state in the union is the most David Hogg thing ever. https://t.co/a3jOllOkrP — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) March 20, 2025

Nobody ever said he was a smart guy.

Maybe you could buy one of those new Section 8 villas being built on the ashes of what was Rob Reiners house? https://t.co/LAwqgJH9FG — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) March 19, 2025

And now you’re trying to make the rest of the country California. https://t.co/pJm5y6gvoa — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 19, 2025

This is it, @DNC. Keep David out front as your spokesperson. https://t.co/b1UNVGoBuw — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) March 19, 2025

The GOP begs of you!

Shorter version which many political wonks can’t understand!

People also vote with their feet when they simply can’t wait years between elections to try and change things. https://t.co/Dk4eBVoMbl — Pragmatic Libertarian Pill Dude (@mecalnan) March 19, 2025

You're in so far above your head. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 20, 2025

David is definitely in quicksand.