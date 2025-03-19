Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About...
VIP
Apologies for the Smug, Wine Chugging White Women Fixing Your Unasked-For Woes
Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores
Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
VIP
Democrats Prove Once Again They Believe Some, Not All, Women
PLEASE, Run With This! Ron Filipkowski Really Likes This New 'Unleashed' Version of...
Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One...
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So...
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke...
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flo...
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic...

David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the Clown Show for Decades

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on March 19, 2025

Really not sure where David Hogg thought he was going with this tweet, but it was nowhere good for Democrats. Yes, Democrats, because they have had almost exclusive control of California for decades.

Advertisement

Walk through this with us, David. Your family moved from California, a bright blue state, to Florida, a red state because they could not afford housing. David's father was having a medical crisis so they had to move to Florida because California was too expensive. So which state has bad leadership? Think this through, David.

David is going to be shocked!

This party should be terrified of Hogg in leadership.

Two of the biggest problems in California.

Recommended

Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, yes, they do. They have for a long time.

Leftists always flee blue states because they can't stand living there anymore, and they certainly can't afford it, but then they move to red states and try to turn it in the hell holes they just left. 

Advertisement

Nobody ever said he was a smart guy.

The GOP begs of you!

David is definitely in quicksand.

Tags: BABY CALIFORNIA DNC FLORIDA DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T.
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who
Brett T.
Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores
Brett T.
Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer
justmindy
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem Brett T.
Advertisement