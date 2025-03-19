Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flop

Christopher Steele probably was not expecting his appearance on Pier Morgan to go like this. Oof!

“You wanted to go down in history as the man who took down President Trump.



Instead you’ll be remembered as the ultimate liar and grifter.”



Christopher Steele just got called out. pic.twitter.com/bxlfiiAfau — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 19, 2025

Advertisement

"None of it was true... He's nothing but a washed up spy!”



Scott Horton lashes out at dossier author Christopher Steele, adding that if it wasn't for him, Trump would have sorted out Russia tensions in his first term.



📺 https://t.co/yI4fM8hkmM@piersmorgan | @scotthortonshow pic.twitter.com/MA6xx4T0kF — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 19, 2025

More like ‘Christopher Aluminum Foil’😮 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 19, 2025

The jokes write themselves.

Why isn’t he in jail? @FBIDirectorKash you said you would hunt people down in every corner of the earth. This guy tried to overthrow the American Government. — Johnny Quarantine 🥇 (@ADeeHD) March 19, 2025

Maybe in due time.

POW!!! Take that Christopher Steel!! This is from a brilliant girl in her early 20s!!! She didn't use one curse word to describe you! Good work Natalie! — MalindaSherwyn (@forloveofJ) March 19, 2025

She took him down a notch or two and not one lie was told.

The unmasking of Christopher Steele as a liar and grifter is a long-overdue reckoning, and Natalie Winters captures the moment perfectly. Steele, the disgraced ex-spy behind the infamous Steele dossier, thought he could take down President Trump with his web of fabricated lies.… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) March 19, 2025

This reckoning has been a long time coming.

Why is he sitting there smirking like that? DORK! — George (@BehizyTweets) March 19, 2025

He knows he's busted.

🔥 🔥 🔥 Thank you, Natalie! You have done what every @GOP member has been too cowardly to even attempt! Flame lying, grifter Christopher Steele with facts! — анонимный (@DreadBobby1) March 19, 2025

Christopher Steele is a liar & Belongs in jail pic.twitter.com/D2Tydfp4K6 — J (@JayTC53) March 19, 2025

That's exactly where he should be.

Sounds like #ChristopherSteele who authored the #SteeleDossier is still standing by it https://t.co/7ebKp6B5zA — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) March 19, 2025

He still may be standing by it, but it is still a huge farce.

Christopher Steele should be in prison...With Hillary! https://t.co/MXb0boZ44g — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) March 19, 2025

Wouldn't that be glorious?

In this particular episode, Piers, you've brought one subject up where EVERYONE can agree: Steele lied and his dossier was used by one campaign for president AND the US government to illegally spy on and suppress the other. All at taxpayer expense. It's still a HUGE scandal. — Aaron Levisay (@LevisayAaron) March 19, 2025

Advertisement

Indeed, and there is yet to be a proper reckoning.

@scotthortonshow is nicer than I would’ve been. I would’ve told him that he belongs in a jail cell. And if Scott is right about the effect on Russian tensions with US, he is a big reason there is a war there right now. Hundreds of thousands, well over a million, dead. Senselessly — Jonathan Warren (@whatatime85) March 19, 2025

The consequences have been enormous.