Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for Partisan Agendas

Hmm ... wonder why people, specifically Republicans, no longer trust 'science'? What could have happened in the in the last four years to make that happen?

Percentage of Americans with "a great deal" of confidence in the scientific community, broken down by party. (The most recent data point is 2022.) pic.twitter.com/cXvheG2kde — Noah Carl (@NoahCarl90) March 18, 2025

It would be understandable if the COVID decisions were a series of mistakes based on insufficient knowledge, but it was obvious from very early on that much of it was deliberate lies told in service of "the greater good," starting and repeating over and over again with Fauci. https://t.co/tCXF6tHbYV — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 18, 2025

There have been zero consequences for all the lies and the betrayal. That's the larger part of the problem.

When the scientific community abandoned its standards to become partisans, it permanently lost trust among a third of the country in exchange for temporarily earning the love of another third. Not a good long-run deal. https://t.co/Oq9vBWC6ow — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 18, 2025

They won't even acknowledge there are two genders. That's a problem.

The gap is widening because Republicans...correctly...recognize that science is increasingly untrustworthy. https://t.co/uuosSZqX5n pic.twitter.com/eDMkNBeLeI — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 18, 2025

The 'Science' is now more about propping up Leftist talking points.

Science: Masks stop COVID, social distancing is data driven, men can have babies, we should transition kids, and we only have yet another five years to stop climate change.



Also Science: “Why don’t people trust us anymore?” https://t.co/TfSfF3rUrU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2025

Well, when you put it like that ...

Maybe the scientific community shouldn’t have brazenly lied about COVID or cannonball-ed into the gender fluidity madness? https://t.co/Kyu1lfPPyG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 18, 2025

That was very problematic.

So that "rally for science" didn't work? https://t.co/1I5OPoislX — The Battle Born In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) March 18, 2025

It backfired.

Republicans were always the party of science until about the early 2000s when Democrats, along with allies in the media, found out they could use and manipulate science to advance leftism and their political agenda. Started with climate change and accelerated with COVID. https://t.co/kYUVnZmFHo — Michael Palmer (@MPalmerwx) March 18, 2025

That's an accurate portrayal.

Good visualization of eating the seed corn. https://t.co/Uzf9LRLLeb — TracingWoodgrains (@tracewoodgrains) March 18, 2025

Hard to believe that spending billions of taxpayer money on transing mice didn’t win hearts and minds https://t.co/hA5miWHZmF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 18, 2025

Baffling why that didn't work.

Worth noting, Dem confidence GREW when the “scientific community” advocated using government to take away freedom and individual rights. 🤔 https://t.co/yb0nHd4enm — The Chad Adams Perspective (@Chad_Adams) March 18, 2025

Sounds about right for the Democrats.

Communists decided that the scientific community was well-respected and trusted, and promptly weaponized the scientific community for their political agenda.



And, as ALWAYS happens, they're surprised that nobody trusts them despite wearing a once-trusted skinsuit as they lie. https://t.co/5MN4yYQ391 — Observant JC (@JcObservant) March 18, 2025

Science needs way better PR.