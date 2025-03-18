It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get...
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8...
We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...

Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for Partisan Agendas

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 18, 2025
ImgFlip

Hmm ... wonder why people, specifically Republicans, no longer trust 'science'? What could have happened in the in the last four years to make that happen?

Advertisement

There have been zero consequences for all the lies and the betrayal. That's the larger part of the problem. 

They won't even acknowledge there are two genders. That's a problem.

The 'Science' is now more about propping up Leftist talking points.

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Advertisement

Well, when you put it like that ...

That was very problematic. 

It backfired.

That's an accurate portrayal. 

Baffling why that didn't work.

Advertisement

Sounds about right for the Democrats.

Science needs way better PR.

Tags: DNC GOP SCIENCE TRANS COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way
justmindy
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
Brett T.
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call justmindy
Advertisement