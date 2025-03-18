Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth

The 'find out' portion of the Trump presidency continues to progress very well. This time, it is a commissioner for the Federal Trade Commission.

I am a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. The president just illegally fired me. This is corruption plain and simple. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/12HPZsbLTP — Alvaro Bedoya (@BedoyaFTC) March 18, 2025

Alvaro was fired today. He seems to think he is not allowed to be fired. He obviously does not understand many things. One of them is apparently 'The Constitution'.

There is no such thing as an “independent agency.” https://t.co/4uNAOv3zkp — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 18, 2025

There it is.

People who post uncropped screenshots of their notes app and call it “my full statement” deserve to be fired. https://t.co/lFltWIFnES — Smoked Hot Wings (@smokedhotwings1) March 19, 2025

Also, true.

Does anyone think that the next Dem president should be stuck with a bunch of MAGA appointees?



It’s the President’s job to execute the law. Let him decide his team. https://t.co/A8e7H6v2JW — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) March 19, 2025

Trump was a nice guy and let many of these government employees stay on last go round. They took advantage of his kindness. He learned his lesson and good for him.

You thinking the FTC is an “independent agency” was enough to fire you. Breathtaking ignorance for a government official. https://t.co/nYtzqI2SXU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 19, 2025

You serve at the pleasure of The President.



That's the sitting President, not the last one.



It's legal.



Don't let the door hit you on the @ss on your way out.



Helpful Hint: McDonalds and Burger King are always hiring. https://t.co/Fm6STm6Dwo pic.twitter.com/4XE90OEEUH — BunkerGear_Gal (@BunkerGear_Gal) March 19, 2025

It no longer pleased President Trump for him to be working there, so he was fired. Bye.

If I get fired, I’m going to tell my boss it’s illegal.

I’ll let you know how it works out https://t.co/19nRPegKNy — ᖇᗩᗪIO ᘜᑌY 📻 (@ski_nh) March 18, 2025

It will probably work out about as well as it will be this guy. In other words, it won't matter one bit.

Ok so what you’re saying is you’re *not* a commissioner at the federal trade commission. https://t.co/jkNIE5ZFuu — Dr Dick Gargantuan, DMD (@MikeJazzpenis) March 18, 2025

Accurate.

You serve at the pleasure of the president. He can fire you for what ever reason .



I hear learning to code is lucrative .. :) https://t.co/w68pnOW0uy — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) March 18, 2025

There’s no such thing as an independent executive branch agency.



Article 2 of the constitution gives a president complete and soul control of the executive branch which the FTC is part of. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 19, 2025

Even though the 'Constitution' is old, it is still the law of the land.

There is no such thing, constitutionally speaking, as an "independent agency." You can be part of one of the branches of government, or arguably part of more than one. But you can't be "independent." — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 18, 2025

You serve at the pleasure of the President.



Go file for unemployment & pick up a @McDonalds job application on the way home.



Stop crying like a b!tch on social media.



America is sick of you entitled government assholes. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 18, 2025

Americans are done with the whining.