Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on March 18, 2025
derooshh

The 'find out' portion of the Trump presidency continues to progress very well. This time, it is a commissioner for the Federal Trade Commission.

Alvaro was fired today. He seems to think he is not allowed to be fired. He obviously does not understand many things. One of them is apparently 'The Constitution'. 

There it is.

Also, true.

Trump was a nice guy and let many of these government employees stay on last go round. They took advantage of his kindness. He learned his lesson and good for him.

It no longer pleased President Trump for him to be working there, so he was fired. Bye.

It will probably work out about as well as it will be this guy. In other words, it won't matter one bit.

Accurate.

Even though the 'Constitution' is old, it is still the law of the land. 

Americans are done with the whining.

