NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Speech Can Sod Off

So, apparently to have a 'multicultural community', a country has to give up free speech. If that is the case, America should tap out.
"Australians don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community..."— Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) March 17, 2025
When did Australians choose to trade their freedom for multiculturalism?pic.twitter.com/P98nqTMlj1
I think pluralism works better when people are free, but "Multiculturalism won't work unless the government is allowed to shut people up" is quite an admission. https://t.co/BW0BAk6gRd— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 18, 2025
If the government has to shut people up, something is not working, at all.
He said this out loud. https://t.co/fHUTEK28J0— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 18, 2025
They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.
If the multicultural community doesn’t like freedom of speech, eject them. https://t.co/ACZUFGYhqe— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2025
That seems preferable, actually.
You can have free speech or DEI, you can’t have both. https://t.co/gdurjn9VgN— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 18, 2025
America chooses free speech. Australia is clearly choosing incorrectly.
Wild how Australian leaders just say this stuff out loud and Australians just meekly submit. https://t.co/vzAoBxCt2U— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2025
To be fair, they submitted into giving their weapons back. It is only going to be downhill from there. It's why Americans must never do so.
Up here in America, most folks are for both free speech and multiculturalism.— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 18, 2025
Politicians shouldn't try to make us choose one. https://t.co/nX1Delbw13
Recommended
If American politicians start offering that choice, Americans must never acquiesce.
Interesting admission here that multiculturalism and free speech are incompatible. https://t.co/x0svpE27k8— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 18, 2025
If that's the case, the culture that is unable to handle the free speech of others just doesn't get to participate in the free society anymore. That only seems fair.
What an extraordinary admission. https://t.co/AXO5EzJ20f— Nate Hochman (@njhochman) March 18, 2025
They are saying the quiet part out loud.
In other words, multiculturalism and liberty are incompatible. https://t.co/khTS2ATZKe— AIC Foundation (@AICFound) March 18, 2025
That seems to be his admission.
More and more saying-of-the-quiet-part outloud going on.— Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) March 18, 2025
Multiculturalism requires constent management of ethnic tensions by the state, which requires great expansion of the powers of the state. Those who are invested in that benefit, but nobody else does. https://t.co/6OtwtpBWtb
I'm convinced Minns is our guy playing 5D chess from deep behind enemy lines, the express admission here that you must live in totalitarianism to prop up multiculturalism will define the debate for years to come. https://t.co/zPwHLfTL49— Grant (@MKGrant1788) March 18, 2025
Interesting take. Maybe he is playing the long game.
Australia ~ "You can either have free speech or multiculturalism and we choose multiculturalism."— Shea Lambert (@SheaLambert) March 18, 2025
In the 80s, Americans were sold the idea that Australians were rugged & tuff. 🤡 https://t.co/hR85sVtADV
Apparently, they are way more tender and precious than advertised. Heh.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member