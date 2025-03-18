NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Speech Can Sod Off

So, apparently to have a 'multicultural community', a country has to give up free speech. If that is the case, America should tap out.

"Australians don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community..."



When did Australians choose to trade their freedom for multiculturalism?pic.twitter.com/P98nqTMlj1 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

I think pluralism works better when people are free, but "Multiculturalism won't work unless the government is allowed to shut people up" is quite an admission. https://t.co/BW0BAk6gRd — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 18, 2025

If the government has to shut people up, something is not working, at all.

He said this out loud. https://t.co/fHUTEK28J0 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 18, 2025

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

If the multicultural community doesn’t like freedom of speech, eject them. https://t.co/ACZUFGYhqe — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2025

That seems preferable, actually.

You can have free speech or DEI, you can’t have both. https://t.co/gdurjn9VgN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 18, 2025

America chooses free speech. Australia is clearly choosing incorrectly.

Wild how Australian leaders just say this stuff out loud and Australians just meekly submit. https://t.co/vzAoBxCt2U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2025

To be fair, they submitted into giving their weapons back. It is only going to be downhill from there. It's why Americans must never do so.

Up here in America, most folks are for both free speech and multiculturalism.

Politicians shouldn't try to make us choose one. https://t.co/nX1Delbw13 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 18, 2025

If American politicians start offering that choice, Americans must never acquiesce.

Interesting admission here that multiculturalism and free speech are incompatible. https://t.co/x0svpE27k8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 18, 2025

If that's the case, the culture that is unable to handle the free speech of others just doesn't get to participate in the free society anymore. That only seems fair.

What an extraordinary admission. https://t.co/AXO5EzJ20f — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) March 18, 2025

They are saying the quiet part out loud.

In other words, multiculturalism and liberty are incompatible. https://t.co/khTS2ATZKe — AIC Foundation (@AICFound) March 18, 2025

That seems to be his admission.

More and more saying-of-the-quiet-part outloud going on.



Multiculturalism requires constent management of ethnic tensions by the state, which requires great expansion of the powers of the state. Those who are invested in that benefit, but nobody else does. https://t.co/6OtwtpBWtb — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) March 18, 2025

I'm convinced Minns is our guy playing 5D chess from deep behind enemy lines, the express admission here that you must live in totalitarianism to prop up multiculturalism will define the debate for years to come. https://t.co/zPwHLfTL49 — Grant (@MKGrant1788) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Interesting take. Maybe he is playing the long game.

Australia ~ "You can either have free speech or multiculturalism and we choose multiculturalism."



In the 80s, Americans were sold the idea that Australians were rugged & tuff. 🤡 https://t.co/hR85sVtADV — Shea Lambert (@SheaLambert) March 18, 2025

Apparently, they are way more tender and precious than advertised. Heh.