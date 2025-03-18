We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why

NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Speech Can Sod Off

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 18, 2025
AngieArtist

So, apparently to have a 'multicultural community', a country has to give up free speech. If that is the case, America should tap out.

If the government has to shut people up, something is not working, at all.

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

That seems preferable, actually.

America chooses free speech. Australia is clearly choosing incorrectly.

To be fair, they submitted into giving their weapons back. It is only going to be downhill from there. It's why Americans must never do so.

If American politicians start offering that choice, Americans must never acquiesce. 

If that's the case, the culture that is unable to handle the free speech of others just doesn't get to participate in the free society anymore. That only seems fair.

They are saying the quiet part out loud.

That seems to be his admission.

Interesting take. Maybe he is playing the long game.

Apparently, they are way more tender and precious than advertised. Heh.

Tags: AUSTRALIA FREE SPEECH HATE HATE SPEECH DEI

