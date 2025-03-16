Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train

Joy Reid’s out here preaching that America’s been oh-so-cruel to her, a prophecy her mom apparently saw coming when she first set foot here. Funny, that $3 million salary looks mighty generous for such oppression—guess Joy’s thriving in her own private victimhood dimension

Joy Reid: "When my mother came from Guyana she realized it is not a land of opportunity for people like us"



Average salary in Guyana: $5,200

Joy Reid's MSNBC salary: $3 million pic.twitter.com/M3q2UKwNWw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2025

What's worse is Joy isn't even particularly talented and she was still able to become a millionaire.

It’s actually offensive the extent to which Reid and others take the opportunities they have in America for granted. She should be extremely grateful her parents came here. https://t.co/CcL5qRrMgp — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 16, 2025

There is not one ounce of gratefulness or love for this country in her whole body.

So America is so racist, an immigrant from Guyana can move here and live to see her child become a multi-millionaire in one generation.



WOW, what a horrible country she is stuck in! https://t.co/eSSwQymQqR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 16, 2025

Will Guyana not allow them to come back?

People like who Joy? Oh never mind you’re fired so you don’t have an opinion. My bad. https://t.co/lZnOctSsVQ — Bossy Boots🍊IFB (@robbielynn53) March 16, 2025

Clearly, there weren't enough people who liked Joy.

This is an absolutely INSANE take. These people fundamentally hate America at it's core. https://t.co/wITnAq2tFH — The Anomalist (@AnomalistV) March 16, 2025

So many people would love the opportunities Joy and her family received.

People living the American Dream then playing victim will never make sense to me https://t.co/Vdfl6vYzBT — jaymays (@jaymays) March 16, 2025

They love playing the victim.

Then why didn’t she turn around and leave? https://t.co/AGtXywu0jM — DLong (@Wlong747) March 16, 2025

It's a fair question.

People don't immigrate to a place they're oppressed. How long are we going to put up with scam? https://t.co/XbUwRqS9G8 — Killian McDuff (@killpundit) March 16, 2025

Joy Reid’s whole life is a lie. Remember that homophobic blog she had?



Whatever happened on the supposed FBI investigation into it? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2025

Oh, never forget when her old homophobic blog posts were found and she claimed time traveling hackers went back, hacked her defunct blog, but could not explain how that could possibly happen. She never has answered for that.

I literally hired someone from there who takes his money and is building real estate in his hometown. He’s eternally grateful for what he has and has achieved. He takes all the opportunities he can. Hes just amazing, one of my favorites.



Creating victim mentality holds you back — ₳ndrew || Burning Forest (@Burning_Forest) March 16, 2025

The average annual wage for Black or African American workers, based on Social Security Administration data for 2023, was approx. $63,932.64 The average annual salary in the U.S. is approx. $65,470 as reported for 2023 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. $3million salary... Seems… — pebbles (@jbamban) March 16, 2025

It appears she received an exceptional opportunity.

Ah yes, the terrible land of opportunity where Joy Reid went from “oppressed immigrant” to making $3 million a year spewing nonsense on national TV. If America was so awful, she’d still be in Guyana earning $5,200 a year. But sure, tell us more about how unfair it all is. — Tiago Gomes (@thenamestiago) March 16, 2025

Curious what her speaking fee was for that conference gig? Cashing checks to whine about America in America—truly living the dream in a world gone mad.