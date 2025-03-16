Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns
Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn fro...
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave

Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 AM on March 16, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Joy Reid’s out here preaching that America’s been oh-so-cruel to her, a prophecy her mom apparently saw coming when she first set foot here. Funny, that $3 million salary looks mighty generous for such oppression—guess Joy’s thriving in her own private victimhood dimension

Advertisement

What's worse is Joy isn't even particularly talented and she was still able to become a millionaire. 

There is not one ounce of gratefulness or love for this country in her whole body. 

Will Guyana not allow them to come back?

Clearly, there weren't enough people who liked Joy.

Recommended

ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
Advertisement

So many people would love the opportunities Joy and her family received. 

They love playing the victim.

It's a fair question.

Oh, never forget when her old homophobic blog posts were found and she claimed time traveling hackers went back, hacked her defunct blog, but could not explain how that could possibly happen. She never has answered for that.

Advertisement

It appears she received an exceptional opportunity.

Curious what her speaking fee was for that conference gig? Cashing checks to whine about America in America—truly living the dream in a world gone mad.

Tags: JOY REID MSNBC RACISM RACIST RICH CRT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
justmindy
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela
justmindy
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and DOGE on CNN
Warren Squire
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise Brett T.
Advertisement