Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air

Sam Stein, resident gloom prophet at Bulwark and MSNBC, solemnly warned his flock today of a 'dark' era looming over our country on immigration. Oh, the dread! What could possibly have tipped off this oracle of doom to sense peril on the wind? Truly, the suspense is killing us!

Advertisement

We're entering a potentially dark phase here on deportations. pic.twitter.com/xLCHHCWICK — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 15, 2025

Stein presents readers with two stories about people being deported recently. The first one is particularly dreadful as it tells the story of a man being stripped and beaten. Whoa! That's really bad news.

Again, this is blatantly false. https://t.co/BlfiVvApAC — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 15, 2025

The Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security immediately called it out. Maybe Sam should have reached out to her. He is in the news business, after all.

When you are so anti-ICE you take one person’s claims (his mom) as fact w/out evidence, don’t even use the word allegedly, and also conveniently cut out the part of the story mentioning his prior DUI, drug charges, and missed court hearing. “ICE tortured.” Proof - @AlexNowrasteh? https://t.co/MROVrKDiCa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 15, 2025

Bill Melugin, one of the rare journalists actually nailing the border and deportation beat, dropped the full scoop on 'airport guy.' Shocker: it’s nothing like Mommy dearest claimed.

Additionally, this wouldn’t even be ICE. It would be CBP, which handles airports — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 15, 2025

They can't even get the agency right.

Did you forget to mention his DUI and drug charges? I’m sure it’s an honest mistake by you. — RoyEMunson9 (@RoyEMunson9) March 15, 2025

The always overlook those details.

DHS denying the report about the German green card holder abused by immigration. I will say the story sounds false, lots of red flags https://t.co/5Ah4Q2LOrG — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 15, 2025

Way after the fact, Sam retweeted Ryan Grim’s grudging admission that it ‘sounds false.’ Naturally, Sam didn’t bother to admit his ominous little tweet might’ve been off-base—or that maybe, just maybe, there’s no sinister plot to uncover.

Is this what we want our country to be? Is this what you voted for? Hardcore MAGA I expect it from, but what about the rest of you? Is this truly what you wanted? If this administration has become something you don't want this nation to be, it's incumbent upon you to speak up. https://t.co/NHtLH3pikd — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JenniferEValent) March 15, 2025

I just don't think a good human being who has a functioning soul can support this. It just isn't possible. You are an evil, bitter loser if your vision of the United States looks anything like what we're seeing today. https://t.co/jnZeKtlFE4 — Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

Naturally, Sam’s tweet had already whipped his leftist reactionary fanbase into the frenzy he craved. Don’t expect him to lift a finger to set his twitchy followers straight—they’ll just keep clutching their pearls over imaginary airport bathroom beatdowns.

Take Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest. We were fed a tale of him being dragged into the street, his pregnant wife shrieking in terror. Then the video dropped: polite law enforcement treating Khalil with kid gloves and calmly giving his wife the drop-off address. Spinning these lies about cops doesn’t just distort the truth—it endangers every first responder. Sam ought to be ashamed.