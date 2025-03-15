Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy...
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns
Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn fro...
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave

Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air

justmindy
justmindy | 11:45 PM on March 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Sam Stein, resident gloom prophet at Bulwark and MSNBC, solemnly warned his flock today of a 'dark' era looming over our country on immigration. Oh, the dread! What could possibly have tipped off this oracle of doom to sense peril on the wind? Truly, the suspense is killing us!

Advertisement

Stein presents readers with two stories about people being deported recently. The first one is particularly dreadful as it tells the story of a man being stripped and beaten. Whoa! That's really bad news. 

The Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security immediately called it out. Maybe Sam should have reached out to her. He is in the news business, after all.

Bill Melugin, one of the rare journalists actually nailing the border and deportation beat, dropped the full scoop on 'airport guy.' Shocker: it’s nothing like Mommy dearest claimed.

Recommended

Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
Advertisement

They can't even get the agency right.

The always overlook those details.

Way after the fact, Sam retweeted Ryan Grim’s grudging admission that it ‘sounds false.’ Naturally, Sam didn’t bother to admit his ominous little tweet might’ve been off-base—or that maybe, just maybe, there’s no sinister plot to uncover.

Advertisement

Naturally, Sam’s tweet had already whipped his leftist reactionary fanbase into the frenzy he craved. Don’t expect him to lift a finger to set his twitchy followers straight—they’ll just keep clutching their pearls over imaginary airport bathroom beatdowns. 

Take Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest. We were fed a tale of him being dragged into the street, his pregnant wife shrieking in terror. Then the video dropped: polite law enforcement treating Khalil with kid gloves and calmly giving his wife the drop-off address. Spinning these lies about cops doesn’t just distort the truth—it endangers every first responder. Sam ought to be ashamed.

Tags: ICE IMMIGRANT IMMIGRATION MSNBC SAM STEIN BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
justmindy
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela
justmindy
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and DOGE on CNN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train justmindy
Advertisement