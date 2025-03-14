Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening

Why anyone would want to read a book by Chuck Schumer is a mystery for the ages, but apparently, someone is paying him to write one nonetheless. Then, he is going on a book tour. The people of Reddit are not happy.

Advertisement

People on Reddit are planning protests at Schumer's book tour stops next week.https://t.co/Ilzw7iQKFR — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 14, 2025

Here is a list of @chuckschumer book tour dates, just in case y'all want to show up to buy a book or otherwise express your thoughts on #SurrenderSchumer pic.twitter.com/SvrHpW0Q0C — RL Miller aka RLMiller on BlueSkies (@RL_Miller) March 14, 2025

Poor Chucky is getting eaten alive by his own people. Heh.

Couldn't happen to a nicer guy. https://t.co/aCAhhAkIPl — John Plunket (@JohnPlunket) March 14, 2025

It will be good for some laughs, for sure.

Is it a cook book? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) March 14, 2025

I’m sure it will be mostly peaceful. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) March 14, 2025

Obviously, because Leftists are known to be peaceful and not destroy things or vandalize property or burn things down, right?

We’re a very stupid people — Tim Graves (@realTimGraves) March 14, 2025

Well, at least the Democrats are.

What dip 💩 would buy his book?

What did he even write about? How to have bull 💩 press conferences making stuff up? — Ralph Mochi (@RalphMochi) March 14, 2025

How to be a snake and make lots of money in DC.

I hope it's The Collective Wisdom of Chuck Schumer.

Should be a quick read. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) March 14, 2025

It would be a bunch of blank pages.

Book tour? Has he retired? @DOGE are we paying @SenSchumer to be on a book tour? — P.E. Lange (@PELange2) March 14, 2025

If only he would retire. That would be a beautiful day in America, indeed.

The Left devour itself over their stupid self-righteousness — Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) March 14, 2025

As stupid people do.

They'll be the only ones there. No one's buying that book — (((bookworm))) (@tolaatseforim) March 14, 2025

Not unless they are related to him and obligated to buy it.

I love when the eat themselves.



I hope AOC primaries him. — UnBreaded (@DascoliEdward) March 14, 2025

That would be a hoot!

How could @chuckschumer have written a book? He can’t string more than two words together without reading them off a notecard. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) March 14, 2025

Someone probably wrote it for him or at least helped him.

Advertisement

Maybe the GOP should bus people in to participate. Flip the script on the Democrats. — Erickson (@erickson_68) March 14, 2025

Now, that could be fun. Everyone wear their red MAGA hats and wear their 'America First'' gear.

How much of an advance did he get from the publisher and when did he get it? pic.twitter.com/6b56rXstlf — Average Joey🦚 (@jokimla) March 14, 2025

That's an excellent question.

Trump election producing unexpected benefits. https://t.co/DIqH9oL4Fr — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) March 14, 2025

Still not tired of all the winning.

Hopefully, they post pictures.