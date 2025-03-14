Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening

ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country
justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Why anyone would want to read a book by Chuck Schumer is a mystery for the ages, but apparently, someone is paying him to write one nonetheless. Then, he is going on a book tour. The people of Reddit are not happy.

Poor Chucky is getting eaten alive by his own people. Heh.

It will be good for some laughs, for sure.

Obviously, because Leftists are known to be peaceful and not destroy things or vandalize property or burn things down, right?

Well, at least the Democrats are.

How to be a snake and make lots of money in DC. 

It would be a bunch of blank pages.

If only he would retire. That would be a beautiful day in America, indeed. 

As stupid people do.

Not unless they are related to him and obligated to buy it. 

That would be a hoot!

Someone probably wrote it for him or at least helped him. 

Now, that could be fun. Everyone wear their red MAGA hats and wear their 'America First'' gear.

That's an excellent question. 

Still not tired of all the winning.

Hopefully, they post pictures.

