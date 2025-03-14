Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
VIP
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 14, 2025
imgflip

Secretary Rubio was here to kick butt and chew gum and he was all out of chewing gum.

South African Ambassador Embrahim Rasool told participants in a foreign policy seminar Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump is leading a white supremacist movement in America and around the world.

Rasool was addressing the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) in Johannesburg in attempting to explain Trump’s recent foreign policy stances against South Africa’s property expropriation legislation and its alliances with Iran and Hamas, among others.

There are enough race baiters trying to cause issues in America already without allowing more in. Good riddance to bad rubbish. 

All of the winning is great, actually!

America is finally seeing his 'Florida Man' side.

It's too bad it took this long.

Big government ruins everything.

There are enough Democrats trying to cause racial strife. They don't need any additional assistance. He can go whine about America in his own country.

