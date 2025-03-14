Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List

Secretary Rubio was here to kick butt and chew gum and he was all out of chewing gum.

South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.



Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS.



We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.https://t.co/mnUnwGOQdx — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 14, 2025

South African Ambassador Embrahim Rasool told participants in a foreign policy seminar Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump is leading a white supremacist movement in America and around the world. Rasool was addressing the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) in Johannesburg in attempting to explain Trump’s recent foreign policy stances against South Africa’s property expropriation legislation and its alliances with Iran and Hamas, among others.

There are enough race baiters trying to cause issues in America already without allowing more in. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

In January, @rich_goldberg and I wrote in @thehill:



"Trump should rebuke the ANC by cutting off Rasool and swiftly revoking his credentials — or at the very least encouraging Rasool to step down on his own accord. In other words, Rasool should get the full Trump treatment and be… https://t.co/Z0ETiq8doq — Max Meizlish (@maxmeizlish) March 14, 2025

It's too bad it took this long.

There are enough Democrats trying to cause racial strife. They don't need any additional assistance. He can go whine about America in his own country.