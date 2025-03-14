Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020

'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on March 14, 2025
Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

In what feels like a blast back to 2020, Bernie Sanders has a request for those planning to attend his 'rally'. Yes, this is an outdoor event.

Will they have hula hoops for social distancing as well? 


Isn't that strange?

The Left is stuck in the past.

This is why more states should make it illegal to cover your face during protests or large gatherings. 

They loved all the free money from government and the staying home in pajamas and rotting. 

This is true. They didn't specify. 

The attendees are mostly obese white women with green or purple hair. Let's be honest. 

They'll probably have a place to get your 90th COVID booster shot after the rally.

They get worse every day.

He's trying to protect their dignity, what tiny bit is left.

Honestly, who would attend without being paid.

