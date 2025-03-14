Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020

In what feels like a blast back to 2020, Bernie Sanders has a request for those planning to attend his 'rally'. Yes, this is an outdoor event.

Sent from a friend. Bernie's speaking tour is advising everyone in attendance to wear masks. This is an outdoor event. pic.twitter.com/Xdtzrl9vXi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2025

Advertisement

Will they have hula hoops for social distancing as well?





Why do progressives want to hide their identity so badly? 🤔 https://t.co/9WbF9Or4UL — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 14, 2025

Isn't that strange?

At this point, it has to be a fake request.

i.e. they're just going to have the same paid folks as some other events, but with masks so it's harder to tell. https://t.co/1q9eYnx4Ai — Denise Roginsky (@Denise_TEW2013) March 14, 2025

**Checks calendar to make sure it’s indeed 2025.** https://t.co/nc238CrOMs — Brittany (@bccover) March 14, 2025

The Left is stuck in the past.

This isn’t for Covid fears. This is so you can’t be identified https://t.co/SArgIw76bY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 14, 2025

This is why more states should make it illegal to cover your face during protests or large gatherings.

Why the left wants to keep COVID alive is beyond me. https://t.co/QGGFFujj7I — Gabriel May (@gabrieldmay) March 14, 2025

They loved all the free money from government and the staying home in pajamas and rotting.

Dude give them the benefit of the doubt they probably mean terrorist masks not covid masks. https://t.co/iqp5TX5nLe — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 14, 2025

This is true. They didn't specify.

This is to conceal their identities more than being sheep (both are in play though) https://t.co/WBFP0jQV01 — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 14, 2025

Every once in awhile, I like to pretend our activists don't exist (a la MSM) and do a read like I think this isn't to excuse crazy people.



Ex: Bernie expects all attendees to be over 75 and with 4 or more co-morbidities. Prob true.. but doesn't say much for his future career 😜 https://t.co/OMTdnXCvhK — Meggles (@Meggles_1) March 14, 2025

The attendees are mostly obese white women with green or purple hair. Let's be honest.

The Vax Covidians are never giving up their magical talisman. https://t.co/hPIES1t1bY — Wiley Thruster (@WileyThruster) March 14, 2025

They'll probably have a place to get your 90th COVID booster shot after the rally.

Still trying the Covid panic politics🤣🤣🤣 — Tony (@1st_12151791) March 14, 2025

OMG, that is hysterical and an honest assessment of just how unhinged the left is. — Kevin on the west coast (@Rebelof1962) March 14, 2025

They get worse every day.

I like how they’re not allowed to carry signs but they have no problem crashing any conservative speaker and holding signs and screaming. — klg (@Phxwarpedview) March 14, 2025

Advertisement

It’s to mitigate the embarrassment of being recognized at Bernie rally. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 14, 2025

He's trying to protect their dignity, what tiny bit is left.

One possible explanation:



It's to hide their faces because lots of them are paid and travel from rally to rally and with all the cameras around it would be easy to see how his crowds really are just his devotees and paid shills — BrAnderson (@BrandersonTN) March 14, 2025

Honestly, who would attend without being paid.