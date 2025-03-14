NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People)...
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Ill...
VIP
Biden's Open Border Helped the U.S. Break a Record Not Seen Since 1850
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY...
Eating Their Own: Rabid Dog Keith Olbermann Goes on Profane ALL-CAPS RANT Against...
Stephen King Asks If 'MAGAs' Are Having Buyer's Remorse (He Will NOT Like...
Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was...
John Bolton Says Trump Wants a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine for Good...

Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing at Retirement

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Alec Baldwin hints he may be retiring from acting. He needs to keep working to take care of all the kids his wife and his surrogate keep popping out, honestly.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin puts the boss babies first.

And since his priorities are his wife, Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, the star has debated stepping back from his career.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, Maria, 4, and Ilaria, 2. During the March 16 episode of “The Baldwins,” the actor admits he has no plans to head back to work.

The “Married to the Mob” alum revealed that when people inquire if he has any projects in the works, “the answer isn’t a movie or a TV show or a play, although there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“What I’m doing is this,” Baldwin shared as scenes of him laughing with his kids aired. “This is what I’m doing, is raising my kids.”

Baldwin added: “Maybe I’ll just step aside and forget about acting and career.”

The “30 Rock” alum explained that while he has many friends in the entertainment industry who are “very successful,” their one regret is not spending enough time with their kids at a young age.

“They strike while the iron is hot,” said Baldwin. “There was a 20-year period from when they were 30 to 50 where they did nothing but work all day, every day.”

Recommended

'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's proven to be inherently dangerous.

At least if Alec is on set, allegedly. 

Allegedly, of course.

Many mistakes were made.

Maybe he should stay out of the action genre.

Advertisement

He behaves like a massive crank.

Don't go away mad, Alec. Just go away. 

He's a high risk. 

Even that wasn't very funny. Sigh.

Tags: ALEC BALDWIN DONALD TRUMP MOVIE MURDER SNL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For
Doug P.
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
justmindy
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People) to Get Rich via the White House
Amy Curtis
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to Rip EPA Chief Lee Zeldin
Doug P.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY 'Awkward Silence'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For Doug P.
Advertisement