Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing at Retirement

Alec Baldwin hints he may be retiring from acting. He needs to keep working to take care of all the kids his wife and his surrogate keep popping out, honestly.
Alec Baldwin reveals why he’s debated retiring from acting https://t.co/wauPk1QyZv pic.twitter.com/6SVkto9c7n— New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2025
Alec Baldwin puts the boss babies first.
And since his priorities are his wife, Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, the star has debated stepping back from his career.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, Maria, 4, and Ilaria, 2. During the March 16 episode of “The Baldwins,” the actor admits he has no plans to head back to work.
The “Married to the Mob” alum revealed that when people inquire if he has any projects in the works, “the answer isn’t a movie or a TV show or a play, although there’s nothing wrong with that.”
“What I’m doing is this,” Baldwin shared as scenes of him laughing with his kids aired. “This is what I’m doing, is raising my kids.”
Baldwin added: “Maybe I’ll just step aside and forget about acting and career.”
The “30 Rock” alum explained that while he has many friends in the entertainment industry who are “very successful,” their one regret is not spending enough time with their kids at a young age.
“They strike while the iron is hot,” said Baldwin. “There was a 20-year period from when they were 30 to 50 where they did nothing but work all day, every day.”
Recommended
Can't find anybody to hold the camera https://t.co/ovsrApdJwu— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 14, 2025
It's proven to be inherently dangerous.
No one left to murder? https://t.co/MedldoFYwQ— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2025
Wants to shoot his shot again https://t.co/CUCNBtSZIO— Brandon (@BS_355) March 14, 2025
Because it's turned into a real kill or be killed industry? https://t.co/WUaCzFvzCr— Brodigan (@brodigan) March 14, 2025
At least if Alec is on set, allegedly.
Probably because he murdered someone https://t.co/wa30cUyhzs— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) March 14, 2025
Allegedly, of course.
I mean you did shoot someone and not do the safety checks you were supposed to... there's that? Mebe... https://t.co/LRtwZr7zWy— Jewish Tim Flack 𝕏 (@tim_meh87) March 14, 2025
Many mistakes were made.
Well, regardless of his choices about acting, let's hope he gives up on guns. https://t.co/SZb9K5wHvH— Let the Sentinels on the watch tower Sleep Not.... (@JHPrice695) March 14, 2025
Maybe he should stay out of the action genre.
Because @AlecBaldwin career has cratered. No one likes him anymore. https://t.co/yE7NBNKyLe— Don Ritner MAGA (@RitnerDon) March 14, 2025
He behaves like a massive crank.
He’s low key asking for people to beg him to stay https://t.co/4koFknSqwC— WorldBeFree (@FreeBirdWorld69) March 14, 2025
Don't go away mad, Alec. Just go away.
Alec has no choice, no film he would be attached to would ever be able to purchase production insurance. https://t.co/Ro9QMujIDK— OG Florida Man (@RunTheWorldTom) March 14, 2025
He's a high risk.
Because his acting hasn't been relevant since 30 Rock ended over a decade ago, and his only remaining schtick is occasionally hate-playing Trump on SNL— Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) March 14, 2025
Even that wasn't very funny. Sigh.
