Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing at Retirement

Alec Baldwin hints he may be retiring from acting. He needs to keep working to take care of all the kids his wife and his surrogate keep popping out, honestly.

Alec Baldwin puts the boss babies first.

And since his priorities are his wife, Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, the star has debated stepping back from his career.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, Maria, 4, and Ilaria, 2. During the March 16 episode of “The Baldwins,” the actor admits he has no plans to head back to work.

The “Married to the Mob” alum revealed that when people inquire if he has any projects in the works, “the answer isn’t a movie or a TV show or a play, although there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“What I’m doing is this,” Baldwin shared as scenes of him laughing with his kids aired. “This is what I’m doing, is raising my kids.”

Baldwin added: “Maybe I’ll just step aside and forget about acting and career.”

The “30 Rock” alum explained that while he has many friends in the entertainment industry who are “very successful,” their one regret is not spending enough time with their kids at a young age.

“They strike while the iron is hot,” said Baldwin. “There was a 20-year period from when they were 30 to 50 where they did nothing but work all day, every day.”