Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As they did during his first term as president, the dishonest corporate media will stop at nothing to publish a negative story about Donald Trump every single day, whenever possible.

It’s their instinctive, knee-jerk response—each day, they wake up knowing nothing beyond scouring Twitter, searching for any hint of outrage they can tie back to Donald Trump or his administration.

Enter Claire Ballentine of Bloomberg News, frantically grasping at straws by contacting anonymous Twitter accounts lamenting losses in their retirement portfolios into the digital void. 

If the bots will say something bad about Donald Trump, that's all that matters to her.

WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
As suspected, she is just looking for anyone to confirm her biases.

The corporate media are all chummy and they all hang out socially, and all the people they meet also share their worldview, so those people become their sources. They have no idea how 'everyday' Americans think.

True, but she is only reaching out to those with negative experiences. That is telling.

She's working hard to prove she hates Trump enough. Maybe she can get a book deal if she hates hard enough. 

Trump wasn't President last year.

Of course she only sung his praises.

Bingo!

Tags: BIDEN BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS ECONOMY STOCK MARKET TRUMP

