Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt

As they did during his first term as president, the dishonest corporate media will stop at nothing to publish a negative story about Donald Trump every single day, whenever possible.

It’s their instinctive, knee-jerk response—each day, they wake up knowing nothing beyond scouring Twitter, searching for any hint of outrage they can tie back to Donald Trump or his administration.

I think I know what her angle is. pic.twitter.com/unduAIFQW6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

Enter Claire Ballentine of Bloomberg News, frantically grasping at straws by contacting anonymous Twitter accounts lamenting losses in their retirement portfolios into the digital void.

A Bloomberg reporter replying to random unverified anonymous social media accounts on any mention of 401K. Not exactly Lois Lane over here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

Going to be hilarious when she starts replying to the crypto bots. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

If the bots will say something bad about Donald Trump, that's all that matters to her.

Should I test this? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

@realDonaldTrump my 401K is destroyed. My wife left me and I had no choice but to shoot the dog. THANKS A LOT. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

Oh hey, it gets better. Here is her byline story quoting a "data analyst" who just happened to be an organizer and founder for "Yimbys For Harris" which is of course not disclosed in the article. https://t.co/6MAvroaXf2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

As suspected, she is just looking for anyone to confirm her biases.

The corporate media are all chummy and they all hang out socially, and all the people they meet also share their worldview, so those people become their sources. They have no idea how 'everyday' Americans think.

So 401K, stock portfolio... she's searching keywords to randomly grab comments? LOL. I guess we should be happy that she's actually is doing some investigating. — Pam D (@soirchick) March 13, 2025

True, but she is only reaching out to those with negative experiences. That is telling.

Dude who lost 40% probably had about $10k in his "portfolio." — JWF (@JammieWF) March 13, 2025

Good grief. I just scrolled her replies. Girlfriend is obsessed. — Pam D (@soirchick) March 13, 2025

She's working hard to prove she hates Trump enough. Maybe she can get a book deal if she hates hard enough.

How does someone looks 40% in a stock PORTFOLIO. It’s a portfolio of 1-2 stocks I guess. Bloomberg (I use it) is trying hard to write negative stories. — Thomas Scott III (@Thomas_Scott_66) March 13, 2025

After reading this, I realized I haven't looked at my retirement account in a while. I try not to look at it, because it will drive you crazy with all of the fluctuations.



It's a heck of a lot higher now than it was 2020 - 2024.



Where was all of the "concern" last year? — Joker23 (@jokertwothree) March 13, 2025

Trump wasn't President last year.

Doesn’t look like she went after Biden for inflation, etc. just propped him up for bailing out student loans pic.twitter.com/zTFFfjNpkJ — Michael (@michael91217) March 13, 2025

Of course she only sung his praises.

She is not reporting a story. She is trying to create one. — D Burns (@DMBurns04) March 13, 2025

Bingo!