Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted

This woman has some audacity. An American is still being held by Hamas following their attack on innocent people in Israel on October 7, yet she claims her husband has been 'kidnapped.' No, Hamas is a terrorist organization, and her husband held rallies in support of them. The Trump Administration seeks to deport him, which is far from kidnapping—it's more like saying 'good riddance' to a bad influence.

“My husband was kidnapped” - Mahmoud Khalil wife pic.twitter.com/1a6XXIlgJ2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 12, 2025

Perhaps, rather than promoting hostility toward Jewish people, he should have been at home caring for his pregnant wife in a country that had graciously permitted his visit. It seems he is more interested in being a social justice warrior than a good father.

Go to Gaza to look for him. https://t.co/TW2GlUZdmr — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) March 12, 2025

Wait suddenly kidnapping is bad!? https://t.co/HYC5DqPpAR — Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) March 12, 2025

At least he isn't being held in an underground tunnel with no natural light and barely any food to eat

I can’t imagine having the chutzpah to hold Hamas rallies while whining about being “kidnapped.” https://t.co/RMFhwoz6so — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 12, 2025

Perhaps people should consider tearing down pictures and posters of her husband, much like the hostage posters of abducted Israelis were removed.

Her atrocious taste in men isn’t my responsibility https://t.co/xHYK8rSkJo — Billy McBeath (@BillyMcBeath) March 12, 2025

It's sad that a baby has a terrorist sympathizer for a father. Sigh.

I think it's wonderful for all to see how twisted are people siding with terrorists. https://t.co/k6Fo1fUwb4 — Anna (@Anna67697361) March 12, 2025

Her husband is a foreigner his only right's is to study in America not to organise protests on foreign soil. https://t.co/2P0dQXOyfV — Michael (@mikebdrw) March 12, 2025

He was a guest. Guests should behave graciously. He did not.

Terrorists always appeal to our humanitarian sensibilities. This is who they are. https://t.co/SkSggNkLGG — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) March 12, 2025

This family is not owed anything. If she wants to be with her husband, she can go live with him when he is deported back to his home. Stuff happens.

Translation: her husband, Mahmoud Khalil, was arrested for supporting a terrorist organization (and will hopefully be deported).



Kidnapping is what the terrorists Mahmoud supports have done.



It’s really not complicated. https://t.co/K6r58A03ZB — Talia (@tfiiiiine) March 12, 2025

He was not. He FAFO. Pack your bags sweet cheeks you're next https://t.co/GSS3f1CDG0 — Mark Alan Crook (@vaultus2250) March 12, 2025

If he was kidnapped then let’s make a hostage exchange deal, when Hamas releases Americans we will release him to them — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) March 12, 2025

That sounds like a plan. His buddies in Hamas can give us the American they are holding, and he can go with them. He can also stay with them and not come back to America. Ever.

A foreign national was arrested and is subject to to removal from the US for activities deemed harmful to our nation. Kidnapping is what his terrorist friends did to innocent Israelis. Does that clear things up for you? — Joe (@jpfcleve) March 12, 2025

It's crystal clear.