Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decis...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into...
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduc...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST...
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry...
VIP
Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in...
Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal...
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went...
Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent...
Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now...
Every. Single. TIME! Rashida Tlaib's Scribbled Lecture to Trump About Paying Taxes Just...
Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them...
The Plot Thickens! New York Times Reports Corrupt Lefty Fundraising Org ActBlue Is...

Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, and Shopping

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on March 07, 2025
Twitchy

Politico took a deep dive at the behind-the-scenes goings-on of Congress, and there were some definite interesting tidbits.

Advertisement

From Politico:

To get an inside look at what it’s like to serve on Capitol Hill — after years of gridlock, government shutdowns and now another Donald Trump stampede through Washington — we sat down with 25 lawmakers who were ready to dish.

We talked about what they hate and love about Congress, why it’s broken and how to fix it (one suggestion: bring back the powdered wigs). They also told us what would really shock the public if they knew the truth about life as a lawmaker (it’s what’s for dinner).

We had delicate conversations about aging lawmakers’ increasingly public deterioration (one member said he has up to a dozen colleagues who aren’t up to the job) and whether people are actually showing up drunk on the floor (it’s not a “no”), as well as the survival mechanisms that get them through a grueling day.

Hrm.

Half the women in America can relate.

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The cameras are great for transparency but not so great for all the Congress critters who live to showboat. 

That should be the question voters are asking themselves about the fossils who keep running.

The number is way higher than that. 

Oh, there are young and old who fall into that category.

Advertisement

The public could probably guess.

There needs to be meaningful change after what happened with Biden. 

That much is certain.

Tags: CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LAW WASHINGTON D.C. KATIE BRITT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the First Time in Years
Doug P.
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)
Sam J.
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL
Sam J.
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry Foul
justmindy
We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement