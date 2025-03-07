Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decision Soon

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:00 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris seems unlikely to slink away as a snake should do. It appears she is not seriously considering a run for California Governor, after all. Hasn't that state been through enough?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seriously considering a run for governor of California — and has given herself a deadline to decide.

                                         

At a pre-Oscars party last weekend, Harris was asked by another partygoer when she would make a decision about jumping into the California governor’s race. She gave a definitive answer, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation: the end of the summer.

And in calls to supporters, allies and trusted aides in recent weeks, Harris has made clear that she plans to make a decision in a few months.

       

                            

Harris’ timeline, reported here first, is the clearest indication to date that she may enter the race to succeed the termed-out Gavin Newsom in the Golden State. And, allies said, a win would almost certainly take a 2028 presidential run — which Harris is still mulling — off the table.

To be fair, the Leftists in California are the only ones stupid enough to elect this woman to lead them.

Democrats only fail up.

Nixon had some charisma, though.

Leftist politicians treat elected office as little more than a self-aggrandizing stepping stone, consistently leveraging their positions not to serve the public, but to inflate their own egos, pad their résumés, and amplify their personal influence—it's not just a habit, it’s their entire playbook

It would be a third-world economy in no time.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT

