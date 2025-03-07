Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decision Soon

Kamala Harris seems unlikely to slink away as a snake should do. It appears she is not seriously considering a run for California Governor, after all. Hasn't that state been through enough?

NEWS: Kamala Harris is now seriously considering a run for Calif governor, report @ccadelago @EugeneDaniels2



Harris drawn to idea of being "chief executive of the 5th-largest economy in the world and the first Black woman to be governor in America"https://t.co/En75DWvaOv — Alex Burns (@alexanderburns) March 7, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seriously considering a run for governor of California — and has given herself a deadline to decide. At a pre-Oscars party last weekend, Harris was asked by another partygoer when she would make a decision about jumping into the California governor’s race. She gave a definitive answer, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation: the end of the summer. And in calls to supporters, allies and trusted aides in recent weeks, Harris has made clear that she plans to make a decision in a few months.

Harris’ timeline, reported here first, is the clearest indication to date that she may enter the race to succeed the termed-out Gavin Newsom in the Golden State. And, allies said, a win would almost certainly take a 2028 presidential run — which Harris is still mulling — off the table.

To be fair, the Leftists in California are the only ones stupid enough to elect this woman to lead them.

This kind of thinking - "I wanna be in politics because of prestige and symbolism" - is absolutely rampant in Democratic culture, from low level Hill staffers to former presidential candidates, and it's absolutely toxic to maintaining a serious, productive political party. https://t.co/rshef4TN0C — join a union (@super_affective) March 7, 2025

Democrats only fail up.

Ahhh, the old Nixon comeback strategy. https://t.co/cIUlcQ4Dwe — Tom Erickson (@TJErickson) March 7, 2025

Nixon had some charisma, though.

I like this new trend where, if you lose a presidential election, you're condemned to go run for something miserable



Governing California

Being the anti-Trump Utah guy



All we need now is for Hillary Clinton to primary Kathy Hochul https://t.co/rAedNOCarb — David Byler (@databyler) March 7, 2025

This is a great illustration of her problem: it’s all about her personal wants rather than what she could accomplish to improve or advance anything. You can hate everything Trump is doing, but at least he’s trying to make big changes in ways that he thinks will be better. Too… https://t.co/qjuGuaeAgt — joe sims (@Rock5491) March 7, 2025

Leftist politicians treat elected office as little more than a self-aggrandizing stepping stone, consistently leveraging their positions not to serve the public, but to inflate their own egos, pad their résumés, and amplify their personal influence—it's not just a habit, it’s their entire playbook

"Harris drawn to idea of being 'chief executive of the 5th-largest economy in the world'"



It won't be for long with her in charge. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 7, 2025

It would be a third-world economy in no time.