Seth Meyers: Humorless Scold Crying ‘Offensive’ Over Pocahontas While NBC’s Trump-Hitler Rants Roll On

Seth Meyers calls himself a comedian, but he sure seems like a massive stick in the mud.

NBC’s Seth Meyers claimed on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night that President Trump’s Tuesday address to Congress bored him, but despite that, he claimed that it was “deeply offensive” for Trump to refer to Massachusetts Senator and fake Native American Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” Speaking of Massachusetts, Meyers would later welcome Gov. Maura Healey to the show to urge Democrats to do more to fight back against Trump and sing the virtues of DEI. Meyers began his recap of Trump’s speech by recalling, “Of all the things I've said about Donald Trump over the years, you know, and I've said a lot. I've called him weird, racist, weird, fascist, weird, stupid, weird, a liar, weird, a moron, weird, and a weird weirdo who's weirdly weird… Of all the things I said about Donald Trump, I never thought I would also call him boring. But guys, this speech, it was boring.” When it came to Rep. Al Green being booted from the House chamber for lack of decorum, Meyers wasn’t having it, “Also, can we please cool it with the whole wither decorum dance? This guy changed the game, and these are the new rules. He literally called Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas again last night, which is both deeply offensive and a film that is 20 minutes shorter than the speech last night.”

