Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to...
VIP
'Very Rare Symbolic Moment': Canadian Goose Fights Off Bald Eagle
CNN Panelist Shares Ben Shapiro's ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Plan to Make Trump...
VIP
Canada Hides Fascism Behind Its Trump Derangement Syndrome
Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees...
Professor Implies DOGE Rooting Out Government Waste Is Racist
Cowardly Journalist Who Never Left the Desk Mocks Marine Who Did: A Tale...
Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From...
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If...
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to...
VIP
Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trainwreck: Pretzel-Shuffling Duchess Out-Fakes Her Own Sob Story
Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer...
Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ...

Seth Meyers: Humorless Scold Crying ‘Offensive’ Over Pocahontas While NBC’s Trump-Hitler Rants Roll On

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Seth Meyers calls himself a comedian, but he sure seems like a massive stick in the mud.

NBC’s Seth Meyers claimed on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night that President Trump’s Tuesday address to Congress bored him, but despite that, he claimed that it was “deeply offensive” for Trump to refer to Massachusetts Senator and fake Native American Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” Speaking of Massachusetts, Meyers would later welcome Gov. Maura Healey to the show to urge Democrats to do more to fight back against Trump and sing the virtues of DEI.

Meyers began his recap of Trump’s speech by recalling, “Of all the things I've said about Donald Trump over the years, you know, and I've said a lot. I've called him weird, racist, weird, fascist, weird, stupid, weird, a liar, weird, a moron, weird, and a weird weirdo who's weirdly weird… Of all the things I said about Donald Trump, I never thought I would also call him boring. But guys, this speech, it was boring.” When it came to Rep. Al Green being booted from the House chamber for lack of decorum, Meyers wasn’t having it, “Also, can we please cool it with the whole wither decorum dance? This guy changed the game, and these are the new rules. He literally called Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas again last night, which is both deeply offensive and a film that is 20 minutes shorter than the speech last night.”

Advertisement

What a little crybaby.

Warren is never living this down.

It's only funny if they are making fun of Republicans. If anyone makes fun of Democrats, that is deeply offensive. That's how this works, apparently.

That's a fair point. 

That's the least she can do.

That seems only fair. 

If he was honest, he would acknowledge the truth.

Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN FAUXCAHONTAS NATIVE AMERICAN SETH MEYERS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said
Warren Squire
CNN Panelist Shares Ben Shapiro's ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Plan to Make Trump a Dictator
Brett T.
Cowardly Journalist Who Never Left the Desk Mocks Marine Who Did: A Tale of Keyboards vs. Courage
justmindy
Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From His Human
Amy Curtis
Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees Through the Sham
justmindy
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said Warren Squire
Advertisement